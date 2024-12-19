President Zurabishvili: Russia’s Has Been Using Electoral Warfare Strategy

On December 19, President Salome Zurabishvili gave an interview to TVP World, a Polish Public TV Broadcaster, in which she talked about the current situation in Georgia, the need for increased EU support for Georgian resistance, Georgian Dream’s propaganda and manipulation, Russia’s “electoral war” strategy, and her future plans as her mandate expires.

President Salome Zurabishvili spoke of the European Union’s moral and political support for Georgia, acknowledging in particular the strong backing from the Baltic States, Poland, Germany, and French President Emmanuel Macron, who provided “a rare direct allocation to the population.” While recognizing the challenges of achieving consensus among 27 countries, she stated the need for more decisive action.

She warned that the situation in Georgia goes beyond “democratic backsliding,” describing it instead as “the imposition of a Russian model” on a country that was once a democratic leader in the region. Zurabishvili argued that Russia “has been testing new methods, such as using elections as an instrument to consolidate their proxies”, as a strategic alternative to military intervention, which has failed in places like Ukraine and Syria.

Zurabishvili urged the EU to understand and confront this “electoral war” strategy. She asserted that the Georgian population remains united, with 80% still supporting European integration, and people taking to streets to defend this choice. She criticized the ruling party for its ability to “intimidate” and control large parts of the population and institutions. Referring to the recent elections, she stated: “It’s clear that the elections were very much stolen,” and called for a more robust European response to address the manipulation of Georgia’s democratic processes.

She said that the GD is using all kinds of propaganda and manipulation to paint a picture of its legitimacy. The President also spoke about some EU representatives who, willingly or unwillingly, are legitimizing the GD government despite the established electoral fraud. She mentioned the visit of the Hungarian Prime Minister, which was “deliberate” and “agreed in advance between the [Georgian] ruling party and the leadership of Hungary”. However, the President emphasized that there is another kind of legitimization that happens involuntarily, such as the handshake between the EU Ambassador or the meetings of the Secretary General of the Council of Europe with GD officials. who [Secretary General Alain Berset] she said “is not well prepared for the type of really Soviet, Russian-like propaganda” to project different kind of reality.

She noted that such meetings are and will be used by the GD party as propaganda and manipulation, and that it is a “Soviet, Russian-like propaganda, which uses everything to project a different reality.” In that context she noted that CoE Secretary General [Alain Berset who is currently visiting Tbilisi and has met with GD officials and Bidzina Ivanishvili], is “not well prepared for” such propaganda.

President Zurabishvili touched on the issue of the president elected under the Georgian Dream government, describing the process as illegitimate. She argued that the parliament, which violated constitutional requirements, and the elections, which she said were “stolen,” undermine any legitimacy for such a president. She said that this president would be used “to counter” her and erode her legitimacy as a symbol of state continuity and the last independent institution in Georgia.

Addressing her future plans, Zurabishvili firmly stated, “There is no question about leaving Georgia. I’m there.” She dismissed comparisons to exiled opposition leaders like Svetlana Tikhanovskaya or others recognized internationally after being forced abroad. “I need to be supported now in my country, together with my population,” she emphasized. Acknowledging the risks of living under what she called a “police state, criminal state, and Russian-type state,” Zurabishvili expressed a sense of duty to stay and fight for Georgia’s independence and democratic future. Reflecting on her family’s history of fleeing Russian occupation, she declared, “I’m not going to do that,” signaling her commitment to remain in Georgia despite the challenges.

In addition, the President highlighted the need to assess the extent of Russia’s control over GD, describing their governance as following a “Russian model.” She suggested that the degree of their alignment with Moscow remains uncertain and should be tested by international partners, particularly through targeted American sanctions on the elite surrounding GD patron Bidzina Ivanishvili. Zurabishvili emphasized the importance of the U.S. engagement, urging the new administration to look at Georgia where they don’t want to have another crisis; or “have a government serving interests not only of Russia, but Iran” and other destabilizing actors, and prioritize stability and security in the Black Sea and across the Caucasus.

Lastly, while speaking about what Georgia needs from the EU now, Zurabishvili stressed: “Support the Georgian population and help us to get the only way out that is a peaceful way out of this situation- elections, free and fair elections, that will return Georgia on its European path. It’s not a revolution. Georgian Dream will probably stay, to the extent and with the percentage that it deserves really in the population, and then we can have a coalition government. That’s the normal path … for normal European Georgia.”

Also Read: