“Friends of Georgia” Call for Rejection of Ivanishvili Regime

The self-described International “Friends of Georgia”, consisting of transatlantic legislators and former senior policymakers from across the political spectrum called “on all free and democratic governments to demand free and fair elections in Georgia and reject Ivanishvili regime.” They also called for “unified sanctions on Ivanishvili regime and Georgian Dream officials and propagandists undermining Georgian democracy and sovereignty.”

The statement says that the Georgian Dream party has chosen to ignore the legitimate concerns of the opposition and international observers about the October 26 elections, seated a one-party parliament and “unilaterally elected a new president.” The undersigned also note that Georgian Dream responded “with brutality to nightly protests of hundreds of thousands of protestors.”

The statement reads: “The Georgian people demand free and fair elections and we must stand with them.”

The statement is signed by more than 40 law-makers from US and Europe, former Ambassadors to Georgia, think-tankers and Georgia’s international watchers.

