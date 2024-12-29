On December 28, the 31st day of protests against the ruling party’s U-turn on the EU path activists across the country formed “Chains of Unity.” The activity was planned in up to ten different Georgian cities, with the largest chain formed in Tbilisi, stretching across eight bridges in the capital and along the banks of the Mtkvari River. The demonstrators demand new elections and release of the illegally detained activists.

President Salome Zurabishvili briefly joined the human chain at Saarbruecken Square, one of the rallying points of the participants of the protest activity. The magnificent footage of the protest has been captured by RFE/RL’s drone, see here. The chain was also formed by emigrants from all over the world. Georgian citizens even formed a chain on the mountain peaks during their hikes, as well as ancient fortresses.

Civil.ge‘s Guram Muradov captured memorable moments during the protest:

Chain of Unity formed in Tbilisi. December 28, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov

Chain of Unity formed in Tbilisi. December 28, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov

President Zurabishvili joined Chain of Unity formed in Tbilisi. December 28, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov

President Zurabishvili joined Chain of Unity formed in Tbilisi. December 28, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov

