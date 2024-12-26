Photo Story | Day 28 of Protests in Georgia
On the 28th day of the ongoing protests in Georgia, the country’s capital was once again swept by different marches from different locations of citizens protesting against the government’s anti-EU course and demanding new elections as well as the release of all detained demonstrators. The marches held today included: Women’s March, Western Alumni March, Insurance Sector March and Unity March.
The Women’s March attracted the largest number of demonstrators, starting in front of the Tbilisi Concert Hall and moving towards the presidential residence at the Orbeliani Palace. President Salome Zurabishvili greeted the participants of the march, joined them for a while and addressed them saying: “Women are the coolest in this country and represent great hope for the present and future of this country and free Georgia.”
The evening was concluded by the Georgian Jews celebrating the first night of Hanukkah, lighting the first candle of the menorah and sharing sweets with other marchers gathered on Rustaveli Avenue in front of the Parliament building.
Civil.ge‘s Guram Muradov captured memorable moments from different marches held today: