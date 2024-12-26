On the 28th day of the ongoing protests in Georgia, the country’s capital was once again swept by different marches from different locations of citizens protesting against the government’s anti-EU course and demanding new elections as well as the release of all detained demonstrators. The marches held today included: Women’s March, Western Alumni March, Insurance Sector March and Unity March.

The Women’s March attracted the largest number of demonstrators, starting in front of the Tbilisi Concert Hall and moving towards the presidential residence at the Orbeliani Palace. President Salome Zurabishvili greeted the participants of the march, joined them for a while and addressed them saying: “Women are the coolest in this country and represent great hope for the present and future of this country and free Georgia.”

The evening was concluded by the Georgian Jews celebrating the first night of Hanukkah, lighting the first candle of the menorah and sharing sweets with other marchers gathered on Rustaveli Avenue in front of the Parliament building.

Civil.ge‘s Guram Muradov captured memorable moments from different marches held today:

Women’s March

Women’s march from Tbilisi Concert Hall to the Orbeliani Palace. December 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

“Women have voice, listen to it!”. Women’s march on December 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Participants of the women’s march gather in front of Tbilisi Concert Hall. December 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

“Georgia’s women demand elections!”. Women’s march on December 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

“Don’t underestimate our anger?”. Women’s march on December 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Women’s march from Tbilisi Concert Hall to the Orbeliani Palace. December 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

“Women raised in 1990s aren’t scared of Titushkies”. Women’s march on December 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Women’s march from Tbilisi Concert Hall to the Orbeliani Palace. December 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

“Free all unjustly arrested!”. Women’s march on December 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Women arrive in front of the Orbeliani Palace. Women’s march on December 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

President joins Women’s march on December 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

President joins Women’s march on December 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

“Women’s power changes the world! It will change the government too”. Women’s march on December 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Women’s march. December 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

March of Western Alumni

Alumni of U.S. and Swedish-funded programs march on Rustaveli Avenue. December 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Alumni of UK-funded programs march on Rustaveli Avenue. December 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Western alumni march on Rustaveli Avenue. December 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Western alumni march on Rustaveli Avenue. December 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Alumni of U.S.-funded programs march on Rustaveli Avenue. December 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Unity March

Ethnic minority representatives march on Rustaveli Avenue. December 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

“Together against the regime”. Unity March. December 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

“When a nation stands together, it can even move the mountains”. Unity March. December 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

“Excuse me, I don’t understand Russian, say it in Georgian”. Unity March. December 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

“New year without the Russian regime”. Unity March. December 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Insurance Sector March

“Insurance industry for European future.” Insurance sector march. December 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

“Georgian Dream is insured by Kremlin.” Insurance sector march. December 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Insurance sector march. December 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

“Georgian Dream didn’t insure our future.” Insurance sector march. December 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Georgian Jews Celebrate First Night of Hanukkah

Georgian Jews celebrate the first night of Hanukkah on Rustaveli Avenue. December 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Georgian Jews light the first candle menorah in celebration of the first night of Hanukkah. December 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Georgian Jews celebrate the first night of Hanukkah on Rustaveli Avenue. December 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Georgian Jews celebrate the first night of Hanukkah on Rustaveli Avenue. December 25, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge