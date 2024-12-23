Public Broadcaster Rejects Employees’ Calls for Daytime News Coverage, Cites Technical Issues

Dozens of employees staged a brief protest outside Georgia’s Public Broadcaster on December 23, demanding management allow for daytime coverage of social, economic, and political issues rather than continuing to air movies during daylight hours.

The protestors claim they have approached the broadcaster’s management twice on the matter: first with a verbal request, which was immediately rejected, and later through a formal letter. According to the employees, the management responded by citing “technical issues” as the primary reason for the lack of daytime news broadcasts.

“We, the employees of the Public Broadcaster, understand our professional responsibility to the country, especially in these challenging times,” the employees wrote in a statement. “We believe it is essential for our work to be accountable to the public, ensuring that our next steps and plans remain transparent.”

Vasil Ivanov-Chikovani, a journalist and host at the broadcaster said “We have the human resources, as well as the technical infrastructure, to create new programs. What we lack, is the will and resolve to set the right tasks.” Other employees also emphasized the technical feasibility of the proposal. “With determination and will, we believe it’s technically possible to broadcast several hours a day,” stated the journalist.

The protest highlights ongoing tensions within Georgia’s Public Broadcaster regarding its role in providing timely and relevant coverage to the public, especially during critical moments. The first wave of protests began on December 1, when the broadcaster failed to cover the violent crackdown by police on peaceful demonstrators, raising concerns about its commitment to reporting on important national events.

That days, scores of protesters blocked the traffic in front of the Georgian Public Broadcaster (GBP) on the evening of December 1 after the channel’s leadership refused to meet them. In a marked escalation, they called for the resignation of the channel’s director, Tinatin Berdzenishvili, and the Board Chair, Vasil Maglaperidze. The protesting citizens demand open access to live broadcasts and the possibility for the opposition leaders and President Salome Zurabishvili to speak. GBP said later, that it was ready to give the floor to President Zurabishvili “even today.”

As a result of the protests, the GPB allowed some air time for the civil society representatives in the following days and broadcast the interview with President Salome Zurabishvili.

GPB is widely accused of broadcasting Georgian Dream propaganda and not giving airtime to the opposition views. Maglaperidze is a former deputy chair of the ruling Georgian Dream. The channel was previously accused by watchdogs of heavy bias, several journalists alleged censorship.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)