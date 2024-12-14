Photo Story | Day 16 of Protests in Georgia
The streets of Tbilisi and its central Rustaveli Avenue were crowded on the 16th consecutive day of protests, as more than a dozen separate marches converged on the parliament building. Throughout the day, different social and professional groups – from clubbers to psychologists, from PR/HR workers to emigrants, from the theatre to the IT/tech community – held separate protest marches and rallies at different places and times of the day. At 1 pm, workers from different companies left their offices as part of an announced one-hour symbolic general strike. The protests brought traffic to a standstill across Tbilisi, causing serious disruption to the city’s transport system.
Civil.ge‘s Guram Muradov captured memorable moments from the protest:
Follow our Resistance Live Blog to stay up to date with developments in Georgia.