The streets of Tbilisi and its central Rustaveli Avenue were crowded on the 16th consecutive day of protests, as more than a dozen separate marches converged on the parliament building. Throughout the day, different social and professional groups – from clubbers to psychologists, from PR/HR workers to emigrants, from the theatre to the IT/tech community – held separate protest marches and rallies at different places and times of the day. At 1 pm, workers from different companies left their offices as part of an announced one-hour symbolic general strike. The protests brought traffic to a standstill across Tbilisi, causing serious disruption to the city’s transport system.

Civil.ge‘s Guram Muradov captured memorable moments from the protest:

Demonstrators in front of the parliament with banners reading “Schedule New Elections” and “Free Demonstrators from the Regime’s Detention”. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Emigrants marched on Rustaveli Avenue. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Demonstrator with Georgian flag and traditional Georgian hat. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

“Georgian Wine’s Place is in Europe.” Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

“For Georgia’s European Future.” Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Demonstrators attach protest banners to stage set at parliament by city authorities for festive inauguration of main Christmas tree on December 14. The banners depict how many Georgians are emigrants in each Western countries. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Rustaveli Avenue closed for traffic by demonstrators again. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Demonstrators on Rustaveli Avenue. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Demonstrators march with protest banners. The black banner behind the red one reads “Disobedience to a repressive regime.” Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Demonstrators bring huge flag of Georgia to Rustaveli Avenue. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

The black banner behind the red one reads “Disobedience to a repressive regime.” Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

“Free and Fair Elections.” Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Protesters bring a banner with a collage of images of some of the protesters who have been battered in the past two weeks. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

