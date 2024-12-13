Georgian Think-Tanks’ Joint Letter to HR/VP Kallas and EU Foreign Ministers Ahead of EU Ministerial

Ahead of the EU Foreign Ministers meeting on December 16, representatives of the Georgian think-tank and research community have sent a joint letter addressed to Kaja Kallas, the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission and EU member states Foreign Ministers, urging the EU to address Georgia’s democratic backsliding under the Georgian Dream (GD) government. The letter calls for the non-recognition of the “illegitimate government of Bidzina Ivanishvili,” the imposition of sanctions on GD honorary chairman Bidzina Ivanishvili, and GD leaders, as well as police officers responsible for recent brutality in the country.

Additionally, it calls on the suspension of visa liberalization for diplomatic passports holders to signal their international isolation. The statement also stresses the need for increased support for civil society and independent media, crucial pillars in resisting authoritarianism and protecting democratic values.

“Recent events in Georgia represent a profound departure from democratic norms and the European path the country has long pursued- an aspiration enshrined in the constitution by broad support of the Georgian people,” the letter reads.

Civil society representatives highlight a series of anti-democratic steps by the GD leadership, including the October 26 rigged elections, the usurpation of power by GD, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s announcement to halt EU integration, and the controversial candidacy of a former footballer with no higher education for president. These developments, they note, sparked mass protests, which were met with a brutal police crackdown, illegal detentions, and widespread repression. The statement underscores two key demands from Georgian protesters: the arrangement of new elections under international supervision and a “depoliticized” electoral administration to ensure fairness, and the release of all individuals detained on political grounds.

“This is a critical moment for Georgia and its European aspirations,” the authors stress and urge the EU “to stand firmly with the people of Georgia by taking decisive action to ensure accountability and support for their legitimate demands.”

Two days earlier, ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers on 16 December, Human Rights Watch also urged EU foreign ministers to demand an independent investigation into Georgia’s response to the ongoing protests and to impose sanctions on officials responsible for violence against demonstrators.

The list of signatory think tanks representatives is as follows:

Sergi Kapanadze – Founder, Georgia’s Reform Associates (GRASS)

– Founder, Georgia’s Reform Associates (GRASS) Thornike Gordadze – Senior Fellow, Gnomon Wise Research Institute

– Senior Fellow, Gnomon Wise Research Institute Ana Khurtsidze – President, Gnomon Wise Research Institute Publisher, Journal of GEO Politics Head of School of Law, The University of Georgia

– President, Gnomon Wise Research Institute Publisher, Journal of GEO Politics Head of School of Law, The University of Georgia Temuri Yakobashvili – Chairman of the Board, Georgian Foundation for Strategic and International Studies (Rondeli Foundation)

– Chairman of the Board, Georgian Foundation for Strategic and International Studies (Rondeli Foundation) Shota Utiashvili – Senior Fellow, Georgian Foundation for Strategic and International Studies (Rondeli Foundation)

– Senior Fellow, Georgian Foundation for Strategic and International Studies (Rondeli Foundation) Tornike Turmanidze -Senior Fellow, Georgian Foundation for Strategic and International Studies (Rondeli Foundation)

-Senior Fellow, Georgian Foundation for Strategic and International Studies (Rondeli Foundation) Eka Metreveli -Director, Georgian Foundation of Strategic and International Studies (Rondeli Foundation)

-Director, Georgian Foundation of Strategic and International Studies (Rondeli Foundation) Eka Tkeshelashvili – President, Georgian Institute for Strategic Studies

– President, Georgian Institute for Strategic Studies Tamar Kintsurashvili – Founder, Media Development Foundation

– Founder, Media Development Foundation Giorgi Kandelaki – Project Manager, Soviet Past Research Laboratory (SOVLAB)

– Project Manager, Soviet Past Research Laboratory (SOVLAB) Nino Evgenidze – Executive Director, Economic Policy Research Center (EPRC)

– Executive Director, Economic Policy Research Center (EPRC) Gigi Gigiadze – Senior Fellow, Economic Policy Research Center (EPRC)

– Senior Fellow, Economic Policy Research Center (EPRC) Ucha Nanuashvili – Director, Democracy Research Center (DRC)

– Director, Democracy Research Center (DRC) Zaza Bibilashvili – Chairman, Chavchavadze Center for European Studies and Civic Education

– Chairman, Chavchavadze Center for European Studies and Civic Education David Chipashvili – Director, Green Alternative

– Director, Green Alternative Keti Vashakidze – Director, Europe Foundation

