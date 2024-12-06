Irakli Kobakhidze Vows to ‘ Completely Neutralize’ Opposition

At a press conference on December 6, Irakli Kobakhidze stated the intention to “completely neutralize” the radical opposition and eliminate what he termed “liberal fascism” from the country. “We are absolutely determined to complete the full neutralization of the radical opposition. No trace of cohabitation and liberal fascism should remain in our country,” he said.

“As soon as we eliminated the hotbed of violence, as soon as we entered party offices, violence in the streets of the capital immediately stopped” – Kobakhidze stated bursting with laughter during the official press conference. He added: “…because there was no violence, there was no [need for] MIA reaction.” He claimed: “In 5 days we neutralized the protesters.”

He also added that the opposition was undermining “Georgia’s constitutional order through their demands” for new elections and the release of detained protesters. “They directly oppose both main principles of our constitution – democracy and the rule of law,” he stated, drawing parallels to political dynamics before 2012. Regarding the recent arrests, he added that “the detention of three hundred people is absolutely logical – there was a direct attack on the constitutional order, and violent groups were directly involved in it.”

Kobakhidze claimed that the OSCE/ODIHR assessment has “shattered the plans of the opposition and their patrons” by recognizing the legitimacy of the elections. “The radical opposition is very afraid of the OSCE/ODIHR because they have already evaluated these elections as competitive,” he alleged, adding that “everyone will have to come to terms with their defeat in the elections.”

Addressing President Salome Zurabishvili, Kobakhidze said she had been “stripped of dignity” and alleged that she was involved in a “disinformation campaign against Georgia’s national interests.”

During the briefing, Kobakhidze added: “I would like to offer sincere young people who have a sense of protest to engage in public discussion”. “I am personally ready to sit down with ten or twelve young people in any format and have an open, sincere discussion about all the issues that might concern them, be it European integration or any other matter.”

His statements come amid ongoing protests regarding the government’s decision to suspend EU accession talks until 2028. Kobakhidze dismissed opposition demands, stating that his government’s motivation is to ensure “Georgia’s unhindered and stable development” by eliminating what he called “any trace of cohabitation” in Georgian politics.

The Public Defender’s Office has described the actions of the riot police as ‘acts of torture’, while the Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association (GYLA) has stated that the systematic and violent repression of the civilian population should be considered a crime against humanity, which may be grounds for an application to the International Criminal Court.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)