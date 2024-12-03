Kobakhidze on Protests, “Failed Maidan” and Hopes for “Complete Reset” with US

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze addressed the media at a press conference. Despite the numerous reports and footage of the police violence and inhuman and degrading treatment of the detained, he praised the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia and his handling of the protests.

He claimed that the police response had met “higher standards than those seen in Europe and the USA”. While acknowledging that there had been few incidents of violence during the first two days of the protests, he said that “appropriate measures had been taken in the following days to prevent further escalation”.

The Prime Minister alleged that certain opposition figures and NGOs played a central role in organizing the violent demonstrations, which he claimed is a “failed Maidan” dragged by the United National Movement (UNM).

The Prime Minister blamed opposition leaders and “wealthy NGOs” for the violence, accusing them of exploiting young people and leading them into harmful situations. He specifically warned parents to keep their children away from “centers of liberal fascism”, a term he used repeatedly to describe SCOs which he claimed are promoting “promote radical ideologies.”

He claimed that civil society organizations were “buying pyrotechnics and other equipment” for the protest rallies and alleged some sort of conspiracy involving the “rich NGOS” and some unspecified foreign actors, adding: “Something was planned, it was also clear from the fact that no statement was made by any country recognizing the legitimacy of the elections.” He complained: “This is not a healthy approach to our country.”

Kobakhidze also alluded that” “opposition leaders and NGOs have been hiding in offices during these days, but responsibility is responsibility, and of course this must be assumed in accordance with the constitution and the law”.

Kobakhidze also raised the issue of “foreign agents” and their patrons, saying they had used their last remaining resources, including those available in civil service positions. “Foreign agents and their patrons used the last remaining resources they had, making full use of public service resources. But as you can see, in the end, even these resources did not contribute to the success of the failed Maidan,” he claimed. he claimed that the civil sector is self-cleansing, following the statements by various ministries’ representatives distancing themselves from the GD decision to stop EU accession negotiations process.

Kobakhidze also claimed that the newly elected US administration’s messages are fully in line with those of the GD government, including the two recently passed laws [Foreign Agents’ and anti-LGBT laws.] He noted that this strengthens the government’s belief that after January 20 the American administration’s attitude towards Georgia will change fundamentally.

He claimed that this “value-based alignment” with President Trump’s administration will lead to a “complete reset” of US-Georgia relations.

“I hope that this alignment will ultimately ensure a complete reset of Georgian-American relations. Under Trump’s presidency, we believe there is great potential for this,” he said.

Also Read: