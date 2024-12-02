skip to content
Protest rally in Tbilisi, December 1-2, Photo: Guram Muradov
Photo Story   | Winter is Coming: Georgian Protests Continue

Civil.ge Send an email 02/12/2024 - 01:51
Demonstrators are out on the streets for the fourth night in a row as the winter arrives, their numbers growing each day as people are getting more and more angry at the GD’s foreign policy U-turn, democratic backsliding and police brutality.

Riot police confront protesters with water cannons jetting water from inside and outside the Parliament building, while protesters again use fireworks. The temperature at night is close to zero degrees Celsius. The Parliament building is covered in protest graffiti.

Long after midnight, the battle between water and fireworks continued on Rustaveli Avenue, with protesters showing no signs of relenting. Most of the protesters involved in the standoff with the police are young people.

Civil.ge’s photographer Guram Muradov captures the tumultuous night.

Graffiti on the Parliament building
Water jet from inside the Parliament
Water and fireworks
A protester braces the water jet
A protester on the doorsteps of the parliament building
A defiant protester near the Parliament
Young protesters
Fireworks by the parliament building create an eery image
The note on the Taxi says: protesters, sit in the car and get warm
Another eery image
Water jet, police and a protester
Water jet aimed at protesters
A protester firing fireworks in the direction of police
Laser points widely used by protesters
Water jet over protesters
Fireworks used by protesters
