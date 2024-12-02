Photo Story | Winter is Coming: Georgian Protests Continue
Demonstrators are out on the streets for the fourth night in a row as the winter arrives, their numbers growing each day as people are getting more and more angry at the GD’s foreign policy U-turn, democratic backsliding and police brutality.
Riot police confront protesters with water cannons jetting water from inside and outside the Parliament building, while protesters again use fireworks. The temperature at night is close to zero degrees Celsius. The Parliament building is covered in protest graffiti.
Long after midnight, the battle between water and fireworks continued on Rustaveli Avenue, with protesters showing no signs of relenting. Most of the protesters involved in the standoff with the police are young people.
Civil.ge’s photographer Guram Muradov captures the tumultuous night.