Demonstrators are out on the streets for the fourth night in a row as the winter arrives, their numbers growing each day as people are getting more and more angry at the GD’s foreign policy U-turn, democratic backsliding and police brutality.

Riot police confront protesters with water cannons jetting water from inside and outside the Parliament building, while protesters again use fireworks. The temperature at night is close to zero degrees Celsius. The Parliament building is covered in protest graffiti.

Long after midnight, the battle between water and fireworks continued on Rustaveli Avenue, with protesters showing no signs of relenting. Most of the protesters involved in the standoff with the police are young people.

Civil.ge’s photographer Guram Muradov captures the tumultuous night.

Graffiti on the Parliament building

Water jet from inside the Parliament

Water and fireworks

A protester braces the water jet

A protester on the doorsteps of the parliament building

A defiant protester near the Parliament

Young protesters

Fireworks by the parliament building create an eery image

The note on the Taxi says: protesters, sit in the car and get warm

Another eery image

Water jet, police and a protester

Water jet aimed at protesters

A protester firing fireworks in the direction of police

Laser points widely used by protesters

Water jet over protesters

Fireworks used by protesters