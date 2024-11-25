Russia Ratifies Agreement on Development of Military-Technical Cooperation with Occupied Tskhinvali

On November 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a federal law ratifying a so-called agreement between the Russian Federation and the occupied Tskhinvali region on the development of military-technical cooperation.

The document was signed in Tskhinvali on August 23, 2023. According to Russian state-owned news agency Interfax, Ramil Sayfutdinov, the Deputy Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, said the deal’s implementation “would strengthen Russia’s position in the Transcaucasus region.”

The so-called agreement outlines procedures for the supply of military products, under which both parties agree to deliver equipment with the same characteristics and configuration used by their respective armed forces, other military formations, law enforcement agencies, and special services.

It also allows for the import and export of military products based on lists issued by authorized bodies—the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation of Russia and the de-facto ministry of defense of the occupied Tskhinvali region—without requiring formal decisions or license registration.

According to the document, contracts for supplying military products on the Russian side will be handled by federal executive bodies “authorized to perform the functions of a state customer in the interests of the Russian Armed Forces, other military formations, law enforcement, and special services.”

The Russian Federation has similar agreements with Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

