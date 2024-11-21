NGOs Submit Amicus Curiae Brief to Constitutional Court

Transparency International Georgia and the Civil Society Foundation, two observation mission organizations, have submitted an Amicus Curiae brief to the Constitutional Court of Georgia. The brief concerns a lawsuit filed on November 16 by President Salome Zurabishvili, challenging the official results of the 26 October parliamentary elections.

The Amicus Curiae brief contains evidence of electoral violations gathered by the My Vote observers on election Day. It highlights widespread violations of fundamental electoral principles enshrined in the Constitution of Georgia and international human rights law. These include violations of the principles of universality, equality, ballot secrecy, and the free expression of voters’ will.

President Zurabishvili’s lawsuit challenges the official election results, citing concerns about ballot secrecy and universal suffrage. She argues that the election results should be declared unconstitutional.

The President’s appeal was registered by the court on November 20. The Constitutional Court has not yet decided on its admissibility.

On 19 November, the International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy (ISFED), My Vote and the Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association (GYLA) issued a joint statement. The statement concluded that the elections were neither fair nor free, citing violations such as voter buying, voter intimidation and inappropriate pre-election activities. The organizations argued that these violations undermined the true will of Georgian voters, and therefore the organizations argue that the elections should be declared unconstitutional due to these violations.

