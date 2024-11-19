President Zurabishvili Challenges the Constitutionality of Elections in Court

President Salome Zurabishvili appealed to the Constitutional Court, alleging violations of the constitutional principles of secrecy of the vote and universal suffrage during the October 26 Parliamentary elections. The president is demanding that the final results be declared unconstitutional.

This follows yesterday’s briefing, where President Zurabishvili cited an appeal to the Constitutional Court as one of the last remaining domestic legal avenues to be exhausted for proving that the elections, as she put it, “have failed.”

Eka Beselia, legal counsel to the President, has filed the lawsuit at the Court in Batumi today. The Court has 30 days to review the filing.

Some constitutional lawyers, such as Vakhushti Menabde, have argued that if the constitutionality of the MP mandates is challenged, the newly convened Parliament cannot recognize their credentials before the Constitutional Court’s ruling.

It is unclear whether the Parliament would interpret the law in this way. The ruling Georgian Dream has announced its intention to convene the new Parliament on November 25.

