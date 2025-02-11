The Daily Beat: 10 February

The Institute of Social Studies and Analysis (ISSA) conducted a public opinion poll from January 18 to 30, attracting attention amidst an ongoing political crisis and protests lasting 75 days. The poll reflects the views of Georgia’s adult population since the October 26 parliamentary elections, showing that most Georgians believe the country is in crisis and blame the ruling Georgian Dream party. Tap here to read more on the key findings of the ISSA poll.

“Interestingly, our announcement coincided with the relaxation of the FARA law in the US. There may be involvement from the deep state. Only time will reveal the truth,” said GD Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. A few days ago, the GD party announced plans to initiate a direct copy of the U.S. FARA law and to abolish the foreign agents’ law adopted last year.

Police response to ongoing pro-EU rallies has become increasingly restrictive and aggressive, prohibiting protesters from blocking traffic. During one such attempt on February 10, Levan Gogichashvili, a member of the Gakharia – For Georgia party, was reportedly arrested. After police obstructions and arrests, protesters succeeded in blocking Rustaveli Avenue, risking heavy arbitrary fines.

The Kutaisi City Court judge, Tsitsino Mosidze, imposed a fine of 5,000 GEL (approximately 1,798 USD) on nine individuals for peacefully protesting in solidarity with journalist Mzia Amaglobeli, the founder of Batumlebi/Netgazeti in January. The protesters gathered outside the court building and chanted, “No Justice, No Peace!”

The Prosecutor’s Office claimed it opened an investigation into alleged cases of sabotage and assistance to foreign and foreign-controlled organizations in hostile activities aimed at “undermining Georgia’s state interests.” The Prosecutor’s Office said it had launched an investigation following a complaint from the “United Neutral Georgia” movement, which is known for its pro-government and anti-Western views.

Civil society organizations (CSOs) accuse the Georgian Dream party of suppressing civic protests and persecuting activists by fabricating drug-related criminal charges. According to CSOs, the government aims to discredit the civic movement by targeting high-profile demonstrators with serious legal charges.

The Georgian Young Lawyers Association (GYLA), a prominent legal watchdog, has called on the Personal Data Protection Service to promptly investigate the use of facial recognition cameras by the Ministry of Interior. In a statement issued on February 10, GYLA expressed concerns that this practice could undermine fundamental rights. They warned that employing remote biometric technologies for law enforcement purposes poses a threat to core democratic freedoms, including privacy, data protection, freedom of expression, and the right to assembly.

Davit Kezerashvili, co-owner of the opposition TV channel Formula, is transferring 26% of the company’s shares to Zurab Gumbaridze, the channel’s general director, for a symbolic price of 1 GEL. Gumbaridze already owns 12.25% of the shares in TV Formula. The opposition channel has been struggling to secure funding; in February of last year, it eliminated its entertainment programming and refocused solely on news and analysis.

On February 10, the Bureau of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe issued a statement urging the GD government to fully uphold European standards of human rights, release detained protesters, and make “substantive changes” in the country’s political climate before the October’s scheduled local elections.