EaP CSF Steering Committee Calls for Non-Recognition of Elections in Georgia 

On October 29, the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum (EaP CSF) Steering Committee issued a statement expressing concern over the conduct of the October 26 parliamentary elections in Georgia and calling for the non-recognition of the official results.

“We call for the non-recognition of these election results by the international community, until an impartial investigation is conducted. The 2024 elections in Georgia, held for a first time under a fully proportional system, were intended to increase democratic representation and transparency. However, reports from civil society, as well as both local and international observers, show that the process was deeply flawed with systemic manipulation, voter and observer intimidation, breaches in vote secrecy, and political bias of the Central Election Committee (CEC), among many other issues,” said Lasha Tugushi, EaP CSF Steering Committee Co-chair.

The EaP CSF Steering Committee notes that vulnerable groups, minorities, public sector workers and citizens in rural areas were “particularly targeted” by the ruling party, which officially won more than half of the votes.

The statement says, “We, the EaP CSF Steering Committee members, stand in solidarity with the people of Georgia in their fight for a democratic and transparent society, and a European future. We urge all stakeholders, including the Georgian government, the EU and the international community, to support Georgia’s fight for democracy by ensuring that all Georgian citizens’ voices have been listened to and respected during the 26 October elections.”

The EaP Civil Society Forum Steering Committee recommends:

International and EU Election Observation Missions to publish detailed reports and make unequivocal statements on all observed irregularities during both the pre-election period and election day, offering transparency on alleged electoral fraud;

International community, including EU and U.S. institutions, to demand accountability and withhold election recognition until a full investigation is conducted;

U.S. government to impose sanctions, including asset freezes, visa restrictions, and travel bans on individuals and entities involved in electoral fraud and voter intimidation under the MEGOBARI Act;

EU institutions to tie future financial aid to Georgia to electoral integrity and thorough investigations into alleged fraud during the 26 October 2024 legislative elections;

EU Member States to exert diplomatic pressure on Georgia, including summoning Georgian ambassadors and issuing unified statements holding the government accountable for election misconduct;

Georgian courts and the judicial system to promptly investigate and prosecute all reported electoral fraud cases, regardless of political affiliations;

Georgian authorities to repeal restrictive laws that limit civil society and independent media, such as the Foreign Agents Law, and protect freedom of speech and press.

Georgian civil society organizations to continue advocating for their rights, oppose electoral fraud, and seek international support to safeguard CSO activities against state harassment.

The donor community to increase flexible support to local civil society in Georgia, especially considering the impact of alleged electoral fraud on independent CSO and media sectors.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)