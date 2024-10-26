skip to content
Photo: Central Election Commission
News

CEC: Voter Turnout 22.22 % at 12:00

Civil.ge Send an email 26/10/2024 - 13:21
776,726 persons, accounting for 22.2% of the total number of registered voters, cast a ballot in the parliamentary elections by 12:00, four hours after the polling stations were opened, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The turnout rate is 2.81 percentage points higher than that of 2020, but is lower than the 25.88% reported at 12:00 in 2012, the landmark vote that brought the Georgian Dream to power.

In the 2020 parliamentary elections, the 12:00 voter turnout stood at 19.41%, with 681,583 citizens casting a ballot, while the final turnout amounted to 56.11%, with 1,970,540 eligible voters participating in the polls.

3,508,294 Georgians are eligible to vote in today’s crucial parliamentary elections at 3,031 polling stations. Polls close at 8 p.m. and preliminary official results of the largely electronic vote will be available in the next few hours. The CEC plans to announce the final results in the morning of October 27, after all ballots have been manually re-counted.

Follow our Election Live Blog for more updates on the October 26, 2024, parliamentary elections.

