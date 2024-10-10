skip to content
Bershueti village, Gori municipality, near the Tskhinvali occupation line, Source: Democracy Research Institute (DRI)
News

Tskhinvali De-Facto Authorities to Restrict Movement Across Occupation Line During October 26 Elections

Civil.ge Send an email 10/10/2024 - 14:38
1 minute read

On October 10, the occupied Tskhinvali region’s so-called security council said that it will restrict movement across the occupation line in October, during the parliamentary election in Georgia.

“In order to ensure the safety of the population of [occupied] South Ossetia, to exclude possible provocations from the pro-Western and nationalist radical forces of Georgia, a decision was made to suspend the work of the simplified border crossing points…,” the press service of the de-facto authorities reported.

The de facto president, Alan Gagloev also mentioned that “taking into account the information received, including even from the open sources, we see that the situation is getting more complicated” in Georgia, which prompted the occupied region’s decision.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)

Tags
Civil.ge Send an email 10/10/2024 - 14:38
1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

The Daily Beat: 9 October

10/10/2024 - 08:59

Survey Shows Early Impact of Foreign Agents Law on Civil Society

09/10/2024 - 22:38

Sanction Ivanishvili, Freeze EU Funds, Assess Visa Liberalization Benchmarks – European Parliament’s Resolution on Georgia

09/10/2024 - 17:18

ComCom: Opposition Channels Violated Electoral Code

09/10/2024 - 17:04
&copy Copyright: Civil Georgia 2024
Back to top button