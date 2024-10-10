Tskhinvali De-Facto Authorities to Restrict Movement Across Occupation Line During October 26 Elections

On October 10, the occupied Tskhinvali region’s so-called security council said that it will restrict movement across the occupation line in October, during the parliamentary election in Georgia.

“In order to ensure the safety of the population of [occupied] South Ossetia, to exclude possible provocations from the pro-Western and nationalist radical forces of Georgia, a decision was made to suspend the work of the simplified border crossing points…,” the press service of the de-facto authorities reported.

The de facto president, Alan Gagloev also mentioned that “taking into account the information received, including even from the open sources, we see that the situation is getting more complicated” in Georgia, which prompted the occupied region’s decision.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)