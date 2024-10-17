The Daily Beat: 16 October

On October 16, online media outlet Netgazeti reported that Georgia’s participation in the Open Government Partnership had been suspended, which the government administration confirmed to the outlet. The administration said it received the notice of suspension today. The suspension follows the government’s backsliding on its OGP commitments and multiple calls from the local watchdogs to honor them.

The State Security Service (SSSG) issued a statement claiming that a few days before the elections “groups linked to political circles” will release an “artificially generated” video and audio of Georgian government officials with the aim of “creating conflict between the branches of the government, as well as creating strife between the government and the Orthodox Church and worsening relations between the government and its Western partners.”

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze believes that the sanctions imposed by the U.S. are ineffective and counterproductive. “You see, sanctions are absolutely counterproductive, therefore I am sure that any subject that could theoretically think about sanctions will act pragmatically and not take such measures that will turn against them,” PM Kobakhidze told journalists.

Justice Minister Rati Bregadze claims that President Salome Zurabishvili’s proposal to establish a Coordination Platform at Orbeliani Palace on election day may include elements that violate the electoral code. He invited the President to attend today’s inter-agency commission meeting to address the issue but received a refusal from the President. Nevertheless, the Ministry says it will send another invitation to the President’s Administration, asking for a representative to attend the next meeting.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has signed a decree granting state protection to the head of the Central Election Commission, Giorgi Kalandarishvili. According to the document, dated October 10, personal protection was necessary before the elections due to the “relevant conditions until the necessity expires.” The protection will be provided by the Special State Protection Service.

SOVA News, a Tbilisi-based independent Russian-language media outlet, reports that its old domain, which it lost access to in June 2024, has been taken over by an “unknown person” spreading Russian propaganda.“SOVA has experienced blocking of access to its website and theft of content, which can be regarded as misinformation of readers and obstruction of our professional activities,” the media outlet said.

Pridon Pakauri, who was illegally detained by the Russian occupying forces in the occupied territory near the village of Zemo (Upper) Artsevi, is free and is in the territory controlled by the central government, the Georgian State Security Service said in its press release. The occupying power is solely responsible for destructive actions in the occupied regions of Georgia and along the occupation line, according to the Security Service.