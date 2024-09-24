Campaign Beat: September 17-23

Last week was quite an eventful time. While the U.S. was sanctioning the ruling party and its affiliates for undermining democracy, the opposition parties took over the spotlight with their “will they, won’t they” enemies-to-lovers type romance. While a significant portion of society was pushing two men to marry (politically), others were being deprived of any right to show their love for each other publicly. In the background of these events, some opposition members were attacked, some TV channels were fined, some regional tours were held, and a lot of promises were made.

The following covers election-related updates spanning September 17-23

Election Environment

The U.S. sanctions, the ruling party threatens… The U.S. Department of the Treasury imposed financial sanctions and visa restrictions on 64 individuals accused of “undermining democracy” in Georgia. The list includes the Head of MIA’s Special Task Department, Zviad Kharazishvili (nicknamed Khareba), and his deputy, Mileri Lagazauri. The news was met with outrage by the Georgian Dream party. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze invited U.S. Ambassador Robin Dunnigan to warn her that her government was approaching “critical limits” and that another such decision would prompt a “reconsideration of relations.” Shortly after, the U.S. State Department and the U.S. Treasury made it known that they were preparing a package of sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder and Honorary Chair of GD.

Never meant to be?.. Despite all eyes on them, the Strong Georgia coalition led by Mamuka Khazaradze and ex-Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia‘s For Georgia party wasn’t meant to be together. The political alliance brokered by the President hasn’t materialized and degenerated into mutual recriminations. (Read more here and here).

Saving the furniture: At a briefing on September 23, President Salome Zurabishvili reflected on the failure of the Khazaradze-Gakharia talks and tried to draw a positive lesson – an attempt at compromise despite personal grievances. She said the lack of consensus culture, mistrust, and a conspiracy mindset encumber development, but her Georgian Charter can serve as a unifying platform to pro-Western parties.

Attack on Opposition: Ana Tsitlidze, leader of the Zugdidi branch of the United National Movement reported that she and her party members and youth representatives were subjected to an organized attack by supporters of the ruling Georgian Dream party in Zugdidi on September 19. Video footage of the incident shows dozens of people physically attacking and abusing the UNM members as they distribute campaign leaflets. Tsitlidze has already identified some of the attackers and their relationship to the government officials, but despite the clear footage from the night, no one has yet been arrested, although the MIA opened an investigation into the attack a day later under Article 126 of the Criminal Code, which covers violence.

Anti-LGBT+ Legislation passed… On September 17, the Georgian Parliament adopted the anti-LGBT+ legislative package in its third hearing with 84 votes in favor, 0 votes against. The growing anti-LGBT+ propaganda in the country, coming from the government and already legalized, was strongly criticized by the Western partners of the country.

…and trans woman murdered: Kesaria Abramidze, a famous transgender model and TV personality, was killed in her own home by her boyfriend, some blaming the campaign of hate by the ruling party. You can read more about her struggle and her legacy here.

ComCom backs GD, again: Over the past week, the National Communications Commission (ComCom) has upheld a number of GD complaints against several opposition-minded Georgian TV channels for various reasons and imposed fines. Transparency International – Georgia, media and election watchdog, underlined that these decisions and the fines imposed primarily on the opposition-leaning channels were “unfair” during the election period.

While Imedi TV has a mission: In the meantime, the owner of the ruling party mouthpiece Imedi TV, Irakli Rukhadze, stated that the channel “exists to prevent the UNM and those affiliated with it from returning to power.” The pointed remarks were made after Rukhadze met with the representatives of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) visiting Georgia on a pre-election mission,

Politically motivated arrests: On September 16, the Tbilisi City Court found Giorgi Shanidze, an activist against the Foreign Agents Law, guilty under Article 265 of the Georgian Criminal Code, which provides for punishment for illegal cultivation of plants containing narcotics, and Article 187 – damaging surveillance cameras (during the protests). The Social Justice Center (SJC) condemned the four-year sentence handed down to Shanidze, stressing that the decision was “an exemplary punishment for political activism” and that the Prosecutor General selectively applied existing harsh legislation to Shanidze’s case. Four days later, President Zurabishvili pardoned Shanidze.

Anti-Corruption Bureau used to pursue CSOs: Transparency International – Georgia condemned the Tbilisi City Court and Appeals Court decisions to consider the “Vote for Europe” civic movement and its founders as “political actors” in the sense of the Law on Political Associations of Citizens and authorized the Anti-Corruption Bureau to access their bank account information and other personal data. TI-Georgia underlined that these “repressive actions” against the movement – such as fines and asset freezes – may render its operation impossible. “The illegal actions of the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Court are clearly directed against the implementation of the civil society organisation’s announced plan to work for the voters’ greater turnout in the elections, undermining the goal of ensuring the October 26 elections to be held in a free and fair environment,” noted TI-Georgia.

Poll Results: The Formula TV, critical to the government, commissioned a poll by Edison Research. The findings are based on interviews conducted during September 1-15. The results were shown based on a statistical allocation of undecided votes, which led some commentators to argue that the numbers may be off. Still, according to this poll, if the elections were held today, the following parties would be above the 5% threshold:

Georgian Dream – 32.3%;

Coalition Unity to Save Georgia (UNM, Strategy Aghmashenebeli, European Georgia) – 20%;

Coalition for Change (Ahali, Girchi More Freedom, Droa, Republican Party) – 10.9%;

Gakharia for Georgia – 10.5%;

Coalition Strong Georgia (Lelo, For People, Freedom Square, Citizens) – 9.3%;

Girchi – 6%;

Georgian Labour Party – 5.1%;

Campaign Trail

Ivanishvili ad nauseam: In Rustavi, the ruling party’s founder and honorary chair, Bidzina Ivanishvili, addressed the people of Bolnisi, Dmanisi, Marneuli, Gardabani, Tsalka, Rustavi, and Tetritskaro. He rehashed the usual talking points (a brief summary): all opposition is a “collective National Movement,” times were terrible before 2012, but then GD saved you. The “radical opposition,” controlled by “foreign powers,” is trying to destabilize the country. UNM is to blame for the August 2008 war; it should be punished, and apologies should be offered to those who suffered. If people don’t give GD the constitutional majority, the UNM times will be back, and the war is imminent.

GD’s Holy Ground: The Georgian Dream Party continued its traditional practice of granting land to the Georgian Orthodox Church. The Church received three plots of land: 21.5 hectares for 99 years in the village of Kelqceuli completely free of charge; 5670 square meters in Kevliani at the symbolic price of GEL 1 (USD 0.37); and 1004 square meters in Tbilisi with buildings on the land at the symbolic price of GEL 1 (USD 0.37).

Gakharia Signs Charter: On September 23, Giorgi Gakharia’s party, For Georgia, became the last of the four major opposition coalitions to sign the Georgian Charter, a president-initiated roadmap for advancing Georgia’s EU integration. Previously, Gakharia had refused to sign over the disagreement about the Charter’s promise of early elections if the opposition beats GD.

“Unity to Save Georgia” on a promise spree: The UNM-led coalition gradually shared its pre-election promises: GEL 2000 (USD 736) minimum salary for teachers; building dormitories for students; quality kindergartens; GEL 1000 (USD 368) pensions; cancellation of pension loans; free medicines for pensioners; year-long monthly allowance from the state for each newborn the family. It’s still unclear where the money is coming from. However, the party spoke of the “15 billion EURO” it will secure from the EU.

Girchi has a list: Girchi has published its party list, in which only three of the 25 candidates are women. The party leader, Iago Khvichia, predictably tops the chart. The party also promised to abolish the pension fund and return the money to its owners.

Enlargement of the Parties

Coalition for Change introduced two members to the coalition: Nana Malashkhia , a civil servant, the woman in the popular photo holding the EU flag against the water cannon at the March 2023 protests against the Foreign Agents Law; and Iva Chkonia , a businessman and one of the founders of the “Vote for Europe” platform.

introduced two members to the coalition: , a civil servant, the woman in the popular photo holding the EU flag against the water cannon at the March 2023 protests against the Foreign Agents Law; and , a businessman and one of the founders of the “Vote for Europe” platform. The “Chven“ [Georgian for “Us”] party of the leader of the anti-occupation movement “Strength is in Unity,” Davit Katsarava, united with the movement “Regions for Georgia“, led by MP Tariel Nakaidze. Nakaidze was previously a member of the European Georgia party and entered parliament on its list.

Campaign Trail

The delegates of the Georgian Dream party continued to tour the regions, holding frequent meetings with the local population. The one in Kaspi by the Mayor Vakhtang Maisuradze, and the designated delegate to the city, Vladimer Khinchigashvili, became a brief social media sensation after the two men promised the locals that they would “ban gay marriage” in the town. Since gay marriage isn’t legal in Georgia anyway, this led to jokes about Kaspi apparently being THE queer paradise all this time, totally under the radar. GD also organized concerts in Akhaltsikhe, Tkibuli, Poti, Kutaisi, Samtredia and Martvili.

party continued to tour the regions, holding frequent meetings with the local population. The one in Kaspi by the Mayor Vakhtang Maisuradze, and the designated delegate to the city, Vladimer Khinchigashvili, became a brief social media sensation after the two men promised the locals that they would “ban gay marriage” in the town. Since gay marriage isn’t legal in Georgia anyway, this led to jokes about Kaspi apparently being THE queer paradise all this time, totally under the radar. GD also organized concerts in Akhaltsikhe, Tkibuli, Poti, Kutaisi, Samtredia and Martvili. The members of the coalition Strong Georgia continued their regional tours. They met locals in Lenchkhuti; Chokhatauri; Ozurgeti; Zugdidi; Khobi; Poti; Batumi; Kobuleti; Kakheti; Bolnisi; Senaki; and Jvari. Meeting with Tbilisi locals was also held in the Nadzaladevi district. Representatives of the coalition – Lana Galdava and Agil Mustafaev, also met with local youth and first-time voters at the “Marneuli Democratic Engagement Center.”

continued their regional tours. They met locals in Lenchkhuti; Chokhatauri; Ozurgeti; Zugdidi; Khobi; Poti; Batumi; Kobuleti; Kakheti; Bolnisi; Senaki; and Jvari. Meeting with Tbilisi locals was also held in the Nadzaladevi district. Representatives of the coalition – Lana Galdava and Agil Mustafaev, also met with local youth and first-time voters at the “Marneuli Democratic Engagement Center.” Members of the Gakharia For Georgia also toured Georgia, meeting with residents of Zugdidi; Kutaisi; Bolnisi; Tkibuli; and Batumi. They also toured the capital of Georgia, distributing leaflets in several districts of Tbilisi.

also toured Georgia, meeting with residents of Zugdidi; Kutaisi; Bolnisi; Tkibuli; and Batumi. They also toured the capital of Georgia, distributing leaflets in several districts of Tbilisi. During the past week, one of the leaders of the Coalition for Change, Zurab Japaridze of “Girchi More Freedom” met the Georgian diaspora in New York. Other leaders held public meetings with locals in the Isani-Samgori district of Tbilisi.

