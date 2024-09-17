Campaign Beat: September 10-16

There are about 40 days left before the parliamentary elections. Georgian voters who want to base their choices on party platforms already have options, as election alliances have been actively campaigning and promoting their plans in Tbilisi and the regions. The Georgian Dream, led by Ivanishvili, has focused mainly on further demonizing the opposition. Meanwhile, for the first time in history, he heads the ruling party’s electoral list… Other parties have yet to announce their election lists.

The following covers election-related updates spanning September 10-16

Election Environment

President’s Second Term? Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili told the French newspaper Le Figaro that she is “ready to take on a great responsibility, including the [presidential] second term, for Georgia to return to the European path.” The President’s term ends in December. From now on, the President won’t be elected by popular vote but by Parliament (the 300-member electoral college made up of MPs and local and regional authorities), as introduced in the 2017 constitutional amendments.

OSCE/ODIHR Launches Election Observation Mission Amid Russian Accusations: On September 12, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights opened an election observation mission for the upcoming Parliamentary elections in Georgia amid the Kremlin’s accusations. Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) accused the United States of planning to “interfere” in Georgia’s upcoming Parliamentary elections against the ruling Georgian Dream, using the ODIHR. These accusations were echoed by the Russian Foreign Ministry as well.

ComCom Upholds Ruling GD’s Complaint against Opposition TV: On September 11, the Communications Commission (ComCom) upheld Georgian Dream’s complaint and issued a protocol of administrative violations against Mtavari TV for refusing to air GD’s political campaign advertisement. The TV channel refused to broadcast the advertisement, claiming that the video contained “hate speech” and could violate the Broadcasting Law or the Advertising Law of Georgia.

Election Authorities against Opposition-leaning TV: On September 12, the chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) held a briefing in which he expressed concern about “an attempt to put pressure on the employees of the election administration and to process and use their personal data in violation of the law.” The CEC accused opposition-leaning TV Pirveli, which was preparing a TV report on CEC employees and their family connections, of “attempting to illegally process personal data” of CEC employees, saying there were no legal or legitimate grounds for the TV company “to process personal information” such as family relations and employment of relatives of these persons. The CEC head also stressed that “if any media outlet violates legal or ethical standards when communicating with administration representatives, we may be forced to reconsider our cooperation.” Nodar Meladze, head of the information service of TV Pirveli, said that the investigative team of the TV’s journalists sees this as a threat and asked whether it could mean the termination of the accreditation of TV journalists. Meladze called Kalandarishvili’s claim “a lie.” “If a journalist learns a phone number or address to ask questions and verify facts about a particular material, how is that an illegal processing of personal data?” he said. Chairman Kalandarishvili accused Meladze of misinterpreting his words and ruled out the cancellation of accreditation.

Mock Elections Held Nationwide: On September 11, the Central Election Commission conducted a mock election utilizing the newly introduced electronic voting technologies. The trial saw participation from 122,864 voters across 598 precincts nationwide, including areas with significant ethnic minority populations.

Opposition UNM Members Fined: On September 12, the Tbilisi City Court fined Irakli Nadiradze, a member of the Tbilisi City Council (Sakrebulo) from the opposition United National Movement (UNM), GEL 2,500 (approximately USD 928). On September 13, Irakli Edzgveradze, also a UNM Sakrebulo member and the head of his party’s campaign in Tbilisi’s Gldani district, was fined GEL 2,700 (approximately USD 1,000). Charges against them included petty hooliganism and failing to comply with a lawful police order.

Anti-corruption Bureau Targets “Vote for Europe” Movement: The Tbilisi City Court has authorized the Anti-Corruption Bureau to access the personal data – bank account information, of the founders of the newly launched “Vote for Europe” movement and the organization itself. The movement’s lawyer, Kakha Kozhoridze, said on September 13 that the court decision is “absolutely unlawful,” adding that it will be appealed in the Tbilisi Court of Appeals. The Georgian watchdogs slammed the City Court’s decision, calling it “completely illegal” and representing a gross and unprecedented case of violation of freedom of expression.

Strong Georgia Coalition Member Released with Fine: On September 11, the Sighnagi District Court released Vusal Kaibovi, a member of the Strong Georgia Coalition, but reportedly imposed a GEL 2,000 (approximately USD 740) fine as a preventive measure. Kaibovi had been arrested on September 10 for allegedly illegally purchasing and storing firearms, which could have led to a prison sentence of 3 to 6 years. However, the Prosecutor’s Office later revised its stance, advocating for a less severe charge related to the illegal purchase or storage of a hunting firearm, sports firearm, or ammunition for such weapons. Kaibovi, an opposition member, contends that his arrest is “politically motivated” and denies all allegations.

Activist Arrested…Released: Soso Babaevi, a business owner and activist from Gori, has been released from the pre-detention facility after being arrested on September 14 on charges of police disobedience while en route to his restaurant. Babaevi had been protesting the disturbances caused by the ruling Georgian Dream party’s preparations for Bidzina Ivanishvili’s campaign event in Gori.

Another Opposition Member Arrested: On September 16, the United National Movement reported that its member Zurab Abaevi had been arrested and physically assaulted by police. He has been charged under Article 166 of the Code of Administrative Violations of Georgia for petty hooliganism. According to his lawyer, he was arrested on his way to work at the UNM’s Nadzaladevi office in Tbilisi.

Streamlining Emigrant’s Right to Vote on the Agenda: On September 16, the “Vote for Europe” movement representatives gathered at the Central Election Commission to demand the opening of more polling stations abroad to enable more Georgian emigrants to cast their votes. CSOs and the opposition have been voicing this demand but to no avail. For the record, over 860 thousand Georgians are estimated to be living outside the country. At the same time, only twelve thousand voted in the last Parliamentary elections, which at least partially was due to the remoteness of the polling stations.

Campaign Trail

Ivanishvili Blames “External Forces,” UNM for 2008 August War: During the election campaign rally in the city of Gori, one of the cities most affected by the Russian invasion of 2008, the founder and honorary chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream, Bidzina Ivanishvili, blamed the 2008 war on “external forces” and the Georgian government of the time. He said the Georgian people “will find it in themselves to apologize”. Conspicuously, he made no mention of Russia’s responsibility for the military invasion and the ongoing occupation. Ivanishvili’s remarks led to a critical reaction on the part of the society. Citizens held protest rallies in Tbilisi and Kutaisi.

Ivanishvili on Top Spot in Election List. For the first time in the history of the ruling Georgian Dream party, its founder and honorary chairman, Bidzina Ivanishvili, tops the election list. On September 10, the party unveiled the first twenty candidates on its list for the October elections, featuring a mix of incumbent MPs, officials, Olympic champions, and new faces. Ivanishvili is followed by incumbent Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, and the next on the list are former Prime Minister and current GD Chairman Irakli Garibashvili, Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, and GD Majority Leader Mamuka Mdinaradze.

GD Tries to Win Over Youth: The ruling Georgian Dream party continues to mobilize supporters, particularly younger audiences, by organizing concerts across various cities in Georgia. The party held concerts in towns such as Terjola, Abasha, Vani, Senaki, Sachkhere, and Lanchkhuti, featuring performers from the pro-government media. The main theme was promoting “peace” and the Georgian Dream as its sole guarantor.

Coalition for Change in Regions: On September 12, the leaders of the Coalition for Change, Elene Khoshtaria, Zurab Girchi Japaridze, Nika Gvaramia, and Nika Melia, met with supporters in Kutaisi, the fourth largest city in Georgia. They emphasized the crucial role of the upcoming Parliamentary elections.”…We want the next government to be a coalition. At the same time, we want the main partner in this coalition to be the Coalition for Change number 4 [their election number], but not only us. Good luck to all the opposition platforms…,” Nika Melia told the supporters. On September 15, Nika Melia, along with other representatives of the Coalition, met with supporters in the eastern Georgian city of Telavi. The coalition has also opened another office in Akhmeta, a town in the Kakheti region.

Coalition for Change Meets Diaspora in U.S. Zurab Girchi Japaridze, leader of the opposition Girchi-More Freedom party and one of the leaders of the Coalition for Change, is visiting the United States, meeting with the Georgian diaspora in New York ahead of the October elections. Japaridze and his allies have been strong advocates of enabling broad participation by Georgian emigrants in the election by opening more polling stations abroad.

Unity-UNM Gear Up Campaign Efforts in Tbilisi. On September 11, the opposition Unity-United National Movement coalition announced that it is gearing up its pre-election campaign in the capital Tbilisi. UNM Chairwoman Tina Bokuchava and the leader of its Tbilisi branch, Sopo Japaridze, addressed the supporters in Rike Park and discussed their election promises.

Where will For Georgia party Stand? In his September 12 interview with TV Pirveli host Inga Grigolia, leader of the For Georgia party, former PM Giorgi Gakharia firmly rejected allying with either Ivanishvili’s GD or Saakashvili’s UNM, while leaving “every other option on the table.” He also made clear that “If my votes are decisive, then I will be decisive in the government. Period. Keep that in Mind.”

More Promises from PM: During the September 16 Government meeting, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze discussed a project to construct apartments to be distributed among 1,200 servicemen of the Defense Forces. “Based on the principle of participation, service members will only pay 100 USD per m2. And, to cover this amount, zero-interest in-house financing will be put in place,” the Prime Minister promised. Among others, PM Kobakhidze used the opportunity to congratulate Merab Dvalishvili on winning the UFC Bantamweight Champion and to announce that he and the Parliament Speaker Papuashvili decided to nominate him “for the highest state award.”

Opposition Continues Joining Forces?: At the special briefing on September 16, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili announced the impending coalition of two opposition forces: Lelo’s Strong Georgia and ex-Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia’s For Georgia. The President invited both forces to the Orbeliani Presidential Palace on September 17 to officially seal the coalition.

With the Fall Come the elections and…the Grape Harvest: In Georgia, the oldest and one of the most esteemed wine-producing countries, fall is all about the grape harvest. The government usually offers support in the form of subsidies to winegrowers every year, and 2024 is by no means an exception. On September 13, Georgia’s prime minister announced that a state company would buy Saperavi grapes at GEL 1.50 (about $0.56) per kilogram in about ten locations. He also assured that growers who have already sold their Saperavi grapes for less will be compensated for the difference.

