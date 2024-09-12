President Zurabishvili Addresses 4th Crimea Platform Summit

During her video address to the fourth Crimea Platform Summit on September 11, President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili reiterated the Georgian people’s support to Ukraine, and drew parallels between Russia’s ongoing aggression and the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack.

“Is it a coincidence that this gathering takes place on September 11th? That 23 years ago terror struck in the heart of freedom and democracy, killing and injuring thousands of innocent civilians, and that today terror strikes again but in the heart of Europe – in Lviv or Poltova? Reminding us that we cannot accept [this], that fighting for freedom, human values, human dignity, sovereignty, independence, and democracy suffers no compromise,” she said.

The Georgian President stressed that Russia’s aggression targets not only the military, but “especially innocent civilians, children and the very fabric of Ukrainian society.” She noted that the ongoing aggression is a warning to the world that “Russia unless stopped, will continue to employ these brutal tactics…,” in pursuit of its “imperialistic ambitions.”

She praised Ukraine’s “extraordinary courage and determination” as well as the strength and resiliency of Ukrainians “in the face of this barbarity,” calling them “heroism” and “inspiration.” President Zurabishvili also emphasized that Ukraine has managed to shatter the myth of Russia’s invincibility.

“Restoring Ukraine’s full territorial integrity is a critical step in securing peace and stability as Russia needs to learn to respect borders – not just in Ukraine but also in Georgia, in Moldova, and the rest of Europe,” the President said.

According to her, “For too long, Moscow has disregarded the international norms, attempting to redraw borders by force and undermining the sovereignty of its neighbors. This behavior can no longer be tolerated.”

In her address, she also mentioned the Black Sea. “It is a vital link in the security chain of Europe and beyond, and its stability is directly tied to the security of the entire continent,” she said, adding: “That is why Russia’s expansionism in the Black Sea – from the occupation of Abkhazia to the annexation of Crimea or the recent steps to open a military naval base in occupied Abkhazia – cannot be tolerated.”

