Georgia Hosts Defense Ministerial Between Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey
On September 10, the Defense Ministers of Georgia, Turkey and Azerbaijan held a Defense Ministerial meeting in Batumi, Western Georgia. Within the framework of the Ministerial, Georgian Defense Minister Irakli Chikovani held bilateral meetings with the Defense Minister of Azerbaijan, Zakir Hasanov and the National Defense Minister of Turkey, Yaşar Güler
During the bilateral meeting between the Defense Ministers of Georgia and Azerbaijan, the parties discussed “the importance of promoting friendly relations between neighboring countries, peace and stability in the region,” according to the Georgian Defense Ministry’s press release. They also discussed areas of defense cooperation, including military education.
During the meeting between Defense Minister Chikovani and Defense Minister of Turkey Yaşar Güler, the Georgian Minister thanked his Turkish counterpart for his country’s “firm support” of Georgia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and NATO integration.
The conversation touched on issues of cooperation in a bilateral format, including military training opportunities, financial and material-technical assistance, and joint participation in international training. Turkey’s contribution to the implementation of the Substantial NATO-Georgia Package (SNGP) initiative was also noted during the meeting, according to the Georgian Defense Ministry’s press release.
