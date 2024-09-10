Campaign Beat: September 3-9

There are just 46 days left before Georgians head to the polls to make their voices heard. The stakes couldn’t be higher, and the political temperature is rising as parties begin to unveil their promises and ramp up their election campaigns. Key priorities for the parties include advancing Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration, boosting the economy to create tens of thousands of new jobs, augmenting pensions and education standards, and countering Russian influence in the country.

With so much going on, we want to update you more often. From now on, we’ll be releasing our election updates on a weekly basis, rather than the bi-weekly schedule we’ve been following.

The following covers election-related updates spanning September 3-9

Election Environment

Key Watchdog Assesses Unofficial Campaign Period: On September 4, the International Society for Fair Elections And Democracy (ISFED) published the Pre-election Monitoring Report for the Unofficial Campaign Period of the 2024 Parliamentary Elections, which covers the period from June 1 until August 27, the date marking the official start of the pre-election campaign in Georgia. Topics covered in the report include polarization in the country, controversial changes to the election rules, the Central Election Commission’s awareness campaigns, political donations, etc. Among others, the watchdog stresses that the pre-election campaign in Georgia started in the context of the “intense polarization.”

Election Commissions Staffed: On September 7, the District Election Commissions (DEC) elected the officials and members of the Precinct Election Commissions (PEC). A total of 24 047 members/officials were elected. A new call for applications was announced for 193 vacancies. According to the opposition, people linked to the ruling Georgian Dream party have been elected as independent members of commissions. CEC immediately struck back. “Although the DEC sessions to elect PEC members have not yet begun, and it is not known who will be elected on the mentioned positions, there have already been attempts to discredit the process and the future officials,” the Central Election Commission said on September 7, blaming “various representatives from involved parties” for attempts “to stigmatize the upcoming officials and portray them as biased, based on their own political agendas.”

Parties Invited to Sign Code of Conduct for Elections: The Central Election Commission (CEC) is inviting political parties to sign the Code of Conduct for the October 26 elections. “The Code of Conduct for Political Parties developed by the Election Administration, taking into account the best international practices, is based on the main principles of the document used for the European Parliament elections in 2024,” the CEC said in a statement on September 9, adding that the document was developed taking into account the opinions of political parties. The document is open for signatures during September 9-11, and will be published on September 12.

Opposition Politicians Detained … Released: On September 4, police detained two members of the opposition UNM, members of the Tbilisi City Council (Sakrebulo) Irakli Edzgveradze and Irakli Nadiradze, under Articles 166 and 173 of the Administrative Code of Georgia, Edzgveradze’s lawyer Lasha Tkesheladze confirmed to Civil.ge. Those articles provide for punishment for disorderly conduct, and non-compliance with the police lawful demands. Edzgveradze is also the head of the UNM campaign office in the Gldani district. Nadiradze was released on parole soon after his detention. Edzgveradze was freed by the court later on September 6. He had allegedly been subjected to police violence. Nadiradze’s trial is scheduled for September 12, while Edzgveradze will be tried on September 13 in the Tbilisi City Court.

Amnesty Law Adopted in Second Hearing: The Parliament of Georgia adopted the bill “On Amnesty” in the second hearing on September 4, with 84 MPs in favor. The amnesty is expected to be finally adopted in September before the crucial Parliamentary elections. The amnesty will ensure the immediate release of about 1,000 prisoners. It will also affect “more than 5,000 prisoners, not immediately, but gradually…”, said Mamuka Mdinaradze, leader of the parliamentary majority. Traditionally, amnesties have been seen as a political tool in the hands of ruling parties, often used before elections to win the hearts of voters.

German Delegation in Georgia: On September 4-6, the spokespersons of the Parliamentary groups of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the German Bundestag visited Georgia. The German Bundestag delegation included Deborah Düring of Alliance 90/The Greens, Jürgen Hardt of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Ulrich Lechte of the Free Democratic Party, and Nils Schmid of the Social Democratic Party (SPD). During the three-day visit, no members of the GD government met with the German delegation, citing business. From the GD side only Nikoloz Samkharadze, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Georgian Parliament, met with the German delegation. The delegation also met with representatives of the Parliamentary opposition, local think tanks, and civil society, and concluded the visit with a press conference. Key messages of the delegation included that they “expect the elections of October to be fair and free,” and that the upcoming elections in Georgia are “crucial” for the future of Georgia’s democracy and its EU path.

US Senator on Georgia’s Elections: The United States Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) reiterated U.S. concerns about developments in Georgia, the Foreign Agents Law, October elections and ruling Georgian Dream party’s promise to ban opposition parties in an interview for National Journal published September 6. Among others, she was asked how concerned the U.S. is about the upcoming elections in October, to which she responded that the Georgian government continues to move “toward backsliding on their democracy,” which is inconsistent with what Georgians want. She further noted that it’s hard to see how Georgia will remain a democratic country if the elections are not free and fair, a concern she raised during the high-level meetings.

US Assistant Secretary James O’Brien on October Elections: US Assistant Secretary James O’Brien spoke to Voice of America (VoA) Georgian Service’s Eka Maghaldadze after the deadline for voluntary registration under the law on “Transparency of Foreign Influence ” had passed. He made a point that preventing CSOs and media organizations to function properly with this “fundamentally flawed” law in the leadup to the elections, seems like removing the leg from a “three-legged stool” and raises concerns that the Parliamentary elections in Georgia won’t be seen as free and fair.

Campaign Trail

Georgian Dream Continues in Samtskhe Javakheti: On September 8, the ruling Georgian Dream leaders addressed supporters in Akhaltsikhe, a town in the southern Georgian region of Samtskhe-Javakheti with the significant ethnic Armenian population. Parliamentary Majority Leader Mamauka Mdinaradze, Georgian Dream Chairman and former PM Irakli Garibashvili, Georgian Dream Secretary General and Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, and the ruling party founder and honorary chairman Bidzina Ivanishvili addressed the crowd. Ivanishvili’s speech echoed the narratives similar to the ones voiced at previous rallies in Mtskheta, Ambrolauri, and Ozurgeti, with special emphasis on banning the “collective UNM” and preventing “attempts to impose pseudo-liberal values from abroad.”

Georgian Dream Leaders Address Kutaisi International University Graduates: On September 6, Georgian Dream leaders including the Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili and the Minister of Education Giorgi Amilakhvari addressed the first-ever graduates of the Kutaisi International University, founded by the founder and the honorary chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party. The GD officials’ trip to Kutaisi coincided with the visit of the German delegation to Georgia, with whom the high-ranking officials of Georgian Dream did not meet, except for Nikoloz Samkharadze, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Georgian Parliament. Samkharadze’s comment was that the Speaker was in Imereti and that for him it was “more important” to meet with supporters than with “anyone else”. The Prime Minister said that it was not “feasible” for him to meet with the delegation, adding that one of its members took part in the “rally organized by the radical opposition” a few months earlier [referring to an anti-foreign agent law] and was “involved in a revolution attempt”.

GD’s Spin-Off Attacks West: On September 9, the ruling Georgian Dream spin-off People’s Power issued a lengthy statement in which it claimed that the “EU bureaucracy” and “its ruling American political elite, be it official or unofficial” in reality is not interested in Georgia’s reforms. The People’s Power claimed that the West is asking Georgia to take “concrete anti-state steps, promote LGBT propaganda, impose sanctions on Russia, and create a second front.”

Georgian Dream Concerts: On September 9, the Georgian Dream organized concerts in Kharagauli and Rustavi to mobilize supporters and attract the youth. In their comments to the media, the performers emphasized the importance of “peace”. “It is very important for me to see so many young people at the support event, because everyone understands that peace, prosperity, progress, [going] to Europe with pride is very important,” said Zuka Khutsishvili, one of the performers in Kharagauli.

Plans of the Unity Platform Unveiled: On September 4, the leader of the opposition United National Movement, MP Tina Bokuchava, held a presentation of the priorities of the “Unity to Save Georgia” coalition in the yard of imprisoned former President Mikheil Saakashvili’s house in the eastern Georgian region of Kakheti. She promised that if her political force comes to power, they will ensure the start of accession talks with the EU, sign the Free Trade Agreement with the United States and obtain the visa-free regime with the U.S., ensure the increase of people’s incomes, protect pensioners, strengthen Georgian families and defeat business monopolies.

Coalition for Change (Ahali, Girchi-More Freedom, Droa, Republican Party, Activists for Future) Continues to Expand in Regions: On September 3, the coalition opened two more offices in the Western Georgian cities of Zestafoni and Tskaltubo. This addition brings the number of the coalition’s regional offices to 39. On September 3, the Coalition opened two more offices in the western Georgian towns of Zestafoni and Tskaltubo. Nika Melia, one of the coalition’s leaders, told the media during the opening of these new offices that the coalition had not yet begun the “active” campaign, and promised that they would mark the official start of the campaign “in a few days”.

Coalition for Change Pledges not to Cooperate with GD after elections: On September 9, the leaders of the Coalition for Change publicly signed the memorandum in which they pledged that none of their elected MPs would cooperate with the Georgian Dream party after the October Parliamentary elections. The coalition believes that other opposition forces too have to make a similar commitment.

Strong Georgia plans to Embark on “Ilia’s Way”: On September 5, the “Strong Georgia” coalition presented its election program in Saguramo at the monument of Ilia Chavchavadze, the Georgian writer, publicist, political and civic figure of the XIX century national revival (1837-1907). The program is called “Ilia’s Way”. The coalition promises, among other things, to eliminate Russian influence in Georgia, including by introducing visas for Russian citizens, prohibiting the sale of land to them, etc. The coalition also gave social promises to raise pensions to 1000 GEL (approximately USD 371), to introduce the minimum wage and to create 200,000 new jobs.

For Georgia Party for “Protection of Kids from Propaganda”: Parliamentary opposition For Georgia party said it wanted to vote in favor of the part of the Georgian Dream’s anti-LGBT legislation package, specifically the bills which, according to the For Georgia party, deals with the “protection of kids from propaganda.” “Today, the Georgian Dream, using procedural manipulations, did not allow us to vote in favor of those specific bills…which concern the protection of kids from propaganda in kindergartens and schools,” Mikheil Daushvili, For Georgia MP said. Meanwhile, on September 4, the Parliament of Georgia adopted the controversial legislative package in the second plenary hearing, with 81 votes in favor, and 0 against. The ruling party plans to adopt the legislation in the third hearing in September, weeks before the crucial Parliamentary elections on October 26. The package consists of the core bill “On Protection of Family Values and Minors” and 18 related amendments to various laws of Georgia.

