New Estonian Ambassador Presents Credentials to Georgian President

On September 4, newly appointed Estonian Ambassador to Georgia Marge Mardisalu-Kahar presented her credentials to Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili.

According to the Estonian Embassy in Georgia, during the presentation ceremony, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili and Estonian Ambassador Mardisalu-Kahar discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, the status of Georgia’s integration into the EU, the pre-election situation in Georgia, and the importance of supporting Ukaine for both Estonia and Georgia.

“Estonia will firmly support Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration and we believe Georgia will continue on that road,” Mardisalu-Kahar told President Zurabishvili. “We will also maintain our unwavering support to Georgia’s territorial integrity,” she said. “I recognized President Zurabishvili for her clear support for Ukraine and her stance in defense of democratic values in Georgian domestic politics.”

Ambassador Mardisalu-Kahar joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1996. From 1997 to 2009, she held various positions in the Political Department of Estonian MFA dealing mostly with Eastern and Central European countries, as well as Afghanistan and Scandinavian countries. Between 2011 and 2013 she was the Estonian COEST delegate at the Permanent Representation of Estonia to the EU. From 2013 to 2016 she worked as the Managing Director for Estonian Centre of Eastern Partnership. From 2016 to 2019 she served as the Deputy Head in Estonian Embassy to Germany. From 2019 she was the Head of Security Policy Division and starting from 2022 the Director General of the Department for Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

