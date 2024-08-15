UN Security Council Members Call on Russia to Withdraw Troops from Georgia, Reverse Recognition of Occupied Territories

On August 14, Ambassador Francesca Gatt, Deputy Permanent Representative of Malta to the United Nations made a statement on behalf of the UN Security Council members (including three permanent ones) France, Japan, Malta, Slovenia, United Kingdom, United States and incoming Security Council members Denmark and Greece, calling on the Russian Federation to “withdraw its military and security forces from the territory of Georgia without delay”. The statement also calls on Russia “to reverse the recognition of the so-called independence of Georgia’s regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia, not to impede the creation of international security mechanisms and to allow access of international human rights and humanitarian organizations to both regions.”

Recalling “Russia’s full-scale military aggression against and subsequent illegal military presence in Georgia’s sovereign territories,” Malta’s Deputy Representative to the UN Francesca Gatt noted that it was an “invasion” which “marked a more aggressive trend in Russia’s policy regarding its neighboring countries and the European security architecture.”

“We are resolute in our reaffirmation of Georgia’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. We deplore the continuous blatant violation of the territorial integrity of Georgia by the Russian Federation,” Ambassador Gatt noted.

Among other issues, the UN Security Council members condemned “exercising of effective control” over these “integral parts of Georgia” by Russia and “Russia steps towards annexation of these Georgian regions through incorporating both regions into its political, military, judicial, economic, and social spheres…”

In this context, Ambassador Gatt mentioned signing of “integration treaties” between Russia and the occupied territories, transferring of “strategically important” Bichvinta resort, the Sokhumi airport, the Ochamchire port, and “conducting illegal so-called elections.”

“We reiterate our condemnation of Russia’s continuous provocations, the continued military drills in Georgia’s territory, territorial sea, and airspace, the steps towards establishment of a permanent naval base in Ochamchire, Abkhazia region, that poses significant threat to the security of Georgia and the wider Black Sea region, the enhanced process of erecting barbed wire fences and other artificial barriers dividing Georgia’s internal regions, unlawful detentions and abductions of the local population, interference with freedom of movement and persistent closures of so-called crossing points, discrimination against ethnic Georgians, and prohibition of education in residents’ native language, and deliberate damage to Georgian cultural heritage,” Ambassador Gatt said.

She also voiced the countries’ condemnation of the killings of Georgian citizens Archil Tatunashvili, Davit Basharuli, Giga Otkhozoria, Tamaz Ginturi and Irakli Kvaratskhelia, Temur (Vitali) Karbaia, noting that “perpetrators have not yet been brought to justice and held accountable.”

Ambassador Gatt also recalled the international judgements confirming Russia’s crimes, and noted that Russia has not fulfilled its obligations under the 2008 ceasefire agreement, which includes not meeting the commitment to allow unhindered access for international human rights monitoring mechanisms to the occupied territories.

“We therefore call for immediate unhindered access to be granted to the Office of the High Commission of Human Rights and other international and regional humans rights mechanisms as well as to the EU monitoring mission. We recall the urgent need for unhindered humanitarian access to all persons in need. We stress the importance of protecting the rights and responding to the needs of forcibly displaced persons and refugees, and allowing for a safe, voluntary, dignified and unhindered return to their homes,” Ambassador Gatt said.

She said UN remains committed to the Geneva International Discussions (GID) and voiced support for the European Union Monitoring Mission in Georgia and the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism in Ergneti. She also stressed “the necessity of immediate resumption of the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism in Gali” without preconditions.

“We stress the necessity of a peaceful resolution of the Russian-Georgia conflict based on international law, including the United Nations Charter and on the Helsinki Final Act, also noting the context of Russia’s ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine,” Ambassador Gatt said.

Earlier in the day, while discussions on Georgia were still ongoing in the UN Security Council, Russia’s Chargé d’affaires to the UN, Dmity Polyanskiy, during a media briefing as the UN Security Council, quoted parts of the August 13 statement by Georgia’s ruling party, Georgian Dream, in which the GD described the 2008 war as the culmination of efforts by the United National Movement (UNM) government and former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili to “bring Russian troops to Georgia” on “orders from outside [the country].

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)