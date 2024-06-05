UN General Assembly Passes Georgia IDP Resolution

On June 4, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution reiterating the right of return of all displaced persons and refugees to Georgia’s Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia by a vote of 103 in favor, 9 against and 52 abstentions.

In addition to Russia, Belarus, Burundi, Cuba, Mali, Nicaragua, North Korea, Syria and Zimbabwe voted against. The number of “no” votes is 9, like last year, with the same composition of countries, except that Sudan joined the “no” vote and Mali dropped out.

The number of the votes in favor of the resolution increased from 100 to 103 countries compared to last year.

Last year 100 voted in favor, 9 against and 59 abstained

In 2022 95 in favor, including all 27 Member States of the European Union, 12 against, and 56 abstained.

In 2021, 80 nations voted in favor, 14 against, and 70 abstained.

In 2020, 84 countries voted in favor, 13 against, and 78 abstained.

In 2019, 79 countries voted in favor, 15 against, with 57 abstentions.

In 2018, 81 countries voted in favor, 16 against, with 62 abstentions.

