Global Journalism Leaders Condemn Georgia’s ‘Russian Law’, Pledge Support to Georgian Collogues

On August 5, the National Press Club and the National Press Club Journalism Institute, along with press freedom advocacy organizations from around the world, issued a statement expressing solidarity with their colleagues in Georgia “as they confront state-organized trolling, intimidation tactics and a political effort to silence them,” and pledge their support.

“Journalism is not a crime. Neither is support for journalism from advocates of transparency and democracy around the globe,” – the global journalism leaders note, adding that the Georgian Parliament is “attempting to stigmatize” it with the “Russian Law”, which took affect on August 1.

The statement cites Media Freedom Coalition and a coalition of European press freedom and human rights organizations in noting that the law makes news groups and individual reporters subject to frivolous lawsuits and fines. The law “by discouraging Georgia’s news organizations from accepting outside funding.. tilts the playing field in favor of homegrown oligarchs, ensuring that they control the social narrative, and that dissent is stifled,” the statement reads.

The statement notes that efforts to financially cripple and discredit independent news outlets through a barrage of court cases are “an all-too-familiar page out of the dictators’ handbook.” In Georgia, these legal attacks on the press have been coupled with physical intimidation of journalists, with at least 20 reporters assaulted this year, according to the European Centre for Press and Media Freedom.

“There’s a reason the concern extends well beyond the journalism community: The benefits of a free press are readily apparent to anyone who has visited countries where freedom of expression is restricted, and power is not held accountable. Without independent journalism, corruption festers and economies founder; cronyism prevails over creativity and Mafias bully aside merit. Whatever short term political gains the members of Georgia’s parliamentary majority think will accrue to them by stifling the press, will be far outweighed by the long-term damage to the nation,” the statement stresses.

The global journalism leaders emphasize that the suppression of independent journalism is a threat to civil society not only in Georgia but around the world, as “enemies of democracy” use democratic tools to undermine freedoms. It is vital that democratic institutions, including the press, defend themselves. “That is why we are pledging our support to our colleagues in Georgia. If they cannot speak for themselves, we will speak out for them and we will continue to do so,” – concludes the statement.

Signatories on the statement are: the National Press Club; National Press Club Journalism Institute; International Center for Journalists; International Press Institute; Global Investigative Journalism Network; Nieman Foundation for Journalism; Kathy Kiely, Lee Hills Chair in Free Press Studies, Missouri School of Journalism; John Daniszewski, chair, North American Committee of the International Press Institute; Marina Walker Guevara, Pulitzer Center; Dawn Garcia, John S. Knight Journalism Fellowships at Stanford; Lynette Clemetson, Director, Wallace House Center for Journalists, University of Michigan; Djordje Padejski, John S. Knight Journalism Fellowships at Stanford.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)