The Daily Beat: 28 July

In a briefing devoted entirely to refuting the opponents’ criticism of the ruling party’s Russia policy, Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili slammed the “radical” opposition, civil society organizations, and Georgia’s Western partners. He accused those who criticized the government for its refusal to impose sanctions and for rapprochement with Russia of trying to drag Georgia into a war with Russia and claimed that the Georgian Dream had “averted war.” Papuashvili also said the October elections are “the simplest choice between war and peace.”

On July 26, Judge Zviad Shavadze rejected the defense’s appeal to release Pridon Bubuteishvili, a 20-year-old youth arrested on May 9 for allegedly damaging the Parliament gate and inflicting harm on a firefighter during the May 1 protest against the Foreign Agents Law. The defense had proposed a bail of GEL 3000 [approximately USD 1,111]. Bubuteishvili faces up to seven years in prison.

Another defendant, Giorgi Shanidze (Shano), remains in custody, according to the decision by Judge Mikheil Jinjolia. The Judge denied him bail. He is accused under the first part of the Article 187 of the Criminal Code of damaging surveillance cameras during the protest against the Foreign Agents Law. He is also charged under second part of the Article 265 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, which envisages punishment for illegal sowing, growing or cultivating of plants containing narcotics. This article envisages a more severe punishment, so if the defendant is found guilty of both charges, he will be sentenced under the Article 265 to 4 to 7 years in prison.

Mayor of Tbilisi and General Secretary of the ruling Georgian Dream party Kakha Kaladze applied to the National Bureau of Enforcement, demanding the enforcement of the court decision against the opposition-minded TV Pirveli. On 30 November, 2022 the Tbilisi City Court had partially satisfied Mayor Kaladze’s libel lawsuit against TV Pirveli and awarded him GEL 15,000 (approximately USD 5,550) in damages. Mayor Kaladze reportedly received the final court decision in November 2023 and waited eight months to apply for enforcement. TV Pirveli’s chief producer Nodar Meladze linked Kaladze’s decision to the TV’s preparation of material about his wealth.

The Minister of IDPs of Abkhazia AR, David Patsatsia, the brother-in-law of the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze also applied for the enforcement of the court’s decision against TV Pirveli. In 2023, the Tbilisi City Court had partially satisfied Davit Patsatsia’s claim against the TV company TV Pirveli, ordering the defendant to pay 15,000 GEL (approximately USD 5,550) in moral damages. Patsatsia had filed the lawsuit to dispute media statements that linked him to the State Audit Service’s findings on violations and improper spending of funds during repair and restoration work in IDP settlement facilities. TV Pirveli reportedly received the notification from the National Bureau of Enforcement on July 26. The TV company has seven days to voluntarily pay the money.

Interrogation of people as part of the State Security Service’s classified investigation into the alleged preparation of a terrorist act, including the attack on the honorary chair of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, and conspiracy to overthrow the constitutional order and the government continues. According to media reports, those who were questioned on July 26 include Magomed Izhiev, Zviad Atchishvili, Ramaz Kavtarashvili as well as Georgian fighter in Ukraine Avtandil Surmanidze and businessman Zviad Imedashvili.

U.S. Helsinki Commission decision reacted to Georgian National Communications Commission’s decision to issue a written warning to opposition-leaning Mtavari TV for airing video clips in July that negatively portrayed Georgian MPs who supported the Foreign Agents law. “Georgian Dream pulls out yet another tactic from Russia’s authoritarian playbook to censor their opposition and deny the Georgian people the democratic future they are fighting for,” the Helsinki Commission tweeted.

On July 26, the Special Investigation Service said that it had arrested two people for the violence against the journalist and cameraman of Mtavari TV. The investigation is being conducted under Article 156, Part 2, Subparagraph “a” of the Criminal Code of Georgia, which envisages punishment for the persecution of a person in connection with his or her professional activity. The crime is punishable by up to three years of imprisonment.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a Paris-based press freedom watchdog, made a statement reacting to the attacks on journalists. The RSF “condemns the increasing violence against journalists and urges the MIA of Georgia to conduct independent investigations to bring the perpetrators to justice and fight impunity.”