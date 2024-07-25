ComCom Warns Opposition Channel Over “Negative Portrayal” of MPs Who Voted for Agents’ Law

On July 25, the Georgian National Communications Commission has issued a written warning to opposition-leaning Mtavari TV for airing video clips in July that negatively portrayed Georgian Dream MPs who supported the Foreign Agents law.

The Commission said: “The mentioned television broadcasted video clips, where those members of the parliament who supported the law “On transparency of foreign influence” were shown and named in a negative context.”

According to the Commission, “the video clips served to hinder the choice of political associations and their representatives who may participate in the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 26, 2024, and therefore the video clips were classified as political advertising.”

The Commission says that the Mtavari TV violated the rules by running the advertisement outside the time frame and procedure established by the Electoral Code.

“Based on the fact that Mtavari TV has not been sanctioned for a similar violation in the past year, the Commission issued a written warning to the broadcaster and ordered it to immediately remove the videos from the broadcast network,” the Commission says.

Mtavari TV regularly broadcasts short video clips listing in alphabetical order the members of Parliament who voted in favor of the controversial Foreign Agents Bill.

Also Read: