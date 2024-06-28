skip to content
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - JUNE 17: Mark Rutte Prime Minister of Netherlands talks with media during the EU Council Informal Leaders' Meeting on June 17, 2024 in Brussels, Belgium. The Informal Leaders' Meeting was the first such meeting by the European Council after the EU Parliamentary elections earlier this month. (Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)
Mark Rutte: We Hope Georgia Will Return to EU Path

Civil.ge Send an email 28/06/2024 - 12:29
Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands and the future NATO Secretary General said during his arrival and doorstep remarks before the European Council meeting on June 27 that he’s “worried about the EU accession path of Georgia” and called on Georgia to return to the EU path.

He said that the EU will discuss Georgia issue and added: “I am worried about the EU accession path of Georgia because of the recent decisions. I spoke briefly with the President, I think she’s a formidable leader.. but the veto was overturned by Parliament unluckily. And of course, we expect her and hope that Georgia will return to the path to the EU.”

He stressed that it’s up to the Georgian government and said: “Of course we expect Georgia will come back on this issue.”

He declined to comment on Georgia’s NATO integration before he officially takes office as NATO Secretary General saying: “I am not going to comment on NATO-related issues until 1 October.”

