Embattled Georgia Side Grabs its First Point at EURO 2024

Georgia side drew one-all with the Czech Republic in their second match and grabbed their first point at EURO 2024. It was a nail-biter of a game dominated by the Czech side, which Georgia managed to hold to a draw thanks to the brilliant efforts of its star goalkeeper, Giorgi Mamardashvili, who left the field with more than ten saves.

Georges Mikautadze gave Georgia a leg up with a penalty kick in added time in the first half—his second goal in the EURO. The Czech side’s Patrik Schick equalized in the 59th minute.

Georgia’s next match is against Portugal on June 26. They must win to advance out of the group.

