Georgian side has been eliminated - but left a lasting impression.
EURO2024: Georgia Eliminated by Favorites, Spain

Jaba Devdariani Send an email 01/07/2024 - 00:53
The Georgian side took a surprising lead against the EURO2024 favorites, Spain, after a rare cross ricocheted off the Spanish defender and into the net in the 18th minute. But the dominating Spanish side pushed back with a convincing performance to win a match with four goals to one.

Georgians, who played their first European championship this year, far exceeded expectations and have earned accolades from fans all around Europe for their determination and flair. Having finished their journey the team will now be heading home to receive a hero’s welcome.

