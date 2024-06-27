Georgia Upsets Group Favorite Portugal at Euro-2024, Qualifies for Playoffs

Georgia dealt an unexpected upset to the favorites, Portugal, and advanced to the knockout stage of EURO 2024.

Georgia’s top star, Napoli’s Khvicha Kvarastkhelia, who has been underwhelming in the previous two games, scored an early goal in the second minute. Giorgi Mikautadze converted the penalty kick on the 57th. it was his third goal in the senior tournament.

Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili gave another top performance denying Portugal, who dominated the possession.

After a loss to Turkey and a draw with the Czech Republic, few believed that Georgia could beat group favorite Portugal, who had already qualified by beating two other teams.

All of Georgia is shedding tears of pure joy as a EURO 2024 debutante marks a historic victory at the championship.

