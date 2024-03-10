Two More Georgian Fighters Killed in Ukraine

Two more Georgian fighters – Nodar Nasirovi and Giorgi Gogiashvili, have been killed in Ukraine, the military unit “Georgian Legion” reported on March 9. Both were members of the military unit which is made up of mostly ethnic Georgian volunteers fighting on the side of Ukraine,

Both were Georgian citizens, the Georgian Foreign Ministry confirmed to Civil.ge.

Killed Georgian Fighters; Source: Georgian Legion (fb)

According to the “Georgian Legion,” they died near the Ukrainian town of Zaporozhye. Mamuka Mamulashvili, commander of the “Georgian Legion”, said they died in an incident when the combat vehicle which was carrying ammunition, overturned.

The latest casualties bring to 46 the unofficial number of Georgian citizens who have died fighting in Ukraine since Russia invaded on February 24.

