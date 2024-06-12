EU Urges Georgia to Investigate Acts of Violence against Civil Society, Media, Politicians

On June 12, the EU Spokesperson issued a statement expressing “regret” over the “the increasing number of reported acts of intimidation, threats and physical assaults on civil society representatives, political leaders, civil activists and journalists in Georgia.” The EU urges the Georgian authorities to to “put an end to these negative developments” and conduct timely and thorough investigations.

Over the past two months, dozens of government critics, civil society members, activists, and opposition politicians have been regularly attacked and intimidated by government-paid “titushky,” and cases of repression are reported daily as the October elections approach.

“We also call upon Georgian political actors to refrain from using language which could further fuel the extreme polarisation in the country,” the EU says.

Among other issues, the EU also notes that it is “deeply concerned” over the widespread disinformation against the EU and its values, calling on the Georgian authorities “to refrain from statements which are inaccurate and not in line with Georgia’s stated EU aspirations, and that negatively impacts Georgia’s relations with the EU and its Member States.”

As for the response to the adoption of the foreign agents law and “other actions undermining democracy and the rule of law in Georgia,” the EU says it is considering “all options.”

“We urge the government to recommit to the EU path. The EU continues to stand with the Georgian people and their overwhelming choice in favour of democracy and of Georgia’s European future,” the statement concludes.

