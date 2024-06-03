Another Georgian Fighter Killed in Ukraine

Another Georgian fighter, Khvicha Gvirjishvili, was killed while fighting in Ukraine, the Georgian Foreign Ministry confirmed to Civil.ge on June 3.

Information about his death was firt reported on social media by his friend, social activist Giga Makarashvili. Gvirjishvili was fighting in the vicinity of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

Khvicha Gvirjishvili; Photo: RFE/RL’s Georgian Service

The latest casualty brings to 51 the unofficial number of Georgian citizens who have died fighting in Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24.

