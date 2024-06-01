Photo Story | Demonstrators Against Agents’ Law Call on Georgians to Strike

Despite the ruling party’s decision to override the Presidential veto and pass the infamous Foreign Agents Law, demonstrations against the law continue in Tbilisi. On May 31, demonstrators gathered in front of the Parliament building on Rustaveli Avenue and later marched to the Peace Bridge, from which they lowered a banner reading “Georgia go on strike!” According to the protest organizers, from now on they will call on Georgians to go on strike in protest against the law. The demonstrators don’t plan to stop protesting until the upcoming elections, which they say should reaffirm Georgians’ European future.

Civil.ge‘s Guram Muradov captured memorable moments from the protest:

Demonstrators against Agents’ law call for Georgians to go on strike. Photo by Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Demonstrators against Agents’ law call for Georgians to go on strike. Photo by Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Demonstrators against Agents’ law call for Georgians to go on strike. Photo by Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Demonstrators against Agents’ law call for Georgians to go on strike. Photo by Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Demonstrators against Agents’ law call for Georgians to go on strike. Photo by Guram Muradov/Civil.ge