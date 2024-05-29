U.S. Condemns Override of Presidential Veto, Final Adoption of Foreign Agents Law

The United States condemns the decision of the Georgian Parliament to override the Presidential veto of the “anti-democratic” foreign agents law “that fails to conform the European norms” and the subsequent final adoption of the law, U.S. State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said in his first comments at the daily press briefing on May 28.

Miller said that by passing the law, “the ruling Georgian Dream party moved the country further away from the European integration path and ignored the Euro-Atlantic aspirations of the Georgian people, who have taken to the streets for weeks to oppose this law.” He added that the Georgian Dream had disregarded the recommendation of the Venice Commission to repeal the law, as well as the concerns of all of Georgia’s partners that the law would stigmatize civil society and the media and limit fundamental freedoms. “The ruling party’s actions and anti-Western rhetoric threatens Georgia’s democratic trajectory, future economic security, EU membership and also, put the U.S.-Georgia relationship at risk,” Spokesperson Miller said.

Noting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s recent announcement of visa restrictions on those who undermine democracy in Georgia and their family members, as well as the comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, Spokesperson Miller said: “We will take Georgian Dream’s actions into account as we decide our own.”

Miller also said that the U.S. will continue to stand with the Georgian people “as they work for a democratic and Western future” and regretted that “Georgia’s leaders are choosing to forgo the steps needed to advance Georgia in the Western directions that its people want.”

