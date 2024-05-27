Legal Issues Committee Endorses Overriding Presidential Veto on Agents’ Law

On May 27, Legal Issues Committee of the Parliament of Georgia endorsed overriding of the Presidential veto of the Foreign Agents Law, despite the unprecedented international and the domestic pressure. The ruling Georgian Dream is expected to override the veto in the plenary session tomorrow, on May 28. If the veto is overridden in the plenary session, the bill becomes law.

President Salome Zurabishvili vetoed the law on May 18, arguing that “in its essence and spirit [this law] is a Russian law that contradicts our Constitution and all European standards, and therefore it’s an obstacle to our European path.”

More to follow…