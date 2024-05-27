Citizens protest foreign agents law; Apr. 30-May 1; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
News

Legal Issues Committee Endorses Overriding Presidential Veto on Agents’ Law

Civil.ge Send an email 27/05/2024 - 13:04
1 Less than a minute

On May 27, Legal Issues Committee of the Parliament of Georgia endorsed overriding of the Presidential veto of the Foreign Agents Law, despite the unprecedented international and the domestic pressure. The ruling Georgian Dream is expected to override the veto in the plenary session tomorrow, on May 28. If the veto is overridden in the plenary session, the bill becomes law.

President Salome Zurabishvili vetoed the law on May 18, arguing that “in its essence and spirit [this law] is a Russian law that contradicts our Constitution and all European standards, and therefore it’s an obstacle to our European path.”

More to follow…

Tags
Civil.ge Send an email 27/05/2024 - 13:04
1 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Opposition Parties to Sign Georgian Charter Initiated by President

27/05/2024 - 12:46

The Daily Beat: 26 May

27/05/2024 - 09:00

Georgia Celebrates Independence Day

26/05/2024 - 16:31

International Partners Congratulate Georgia on Independence Day

26/05/2024 - 12:30
Back to top button