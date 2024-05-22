High Council of Justice of Georgia. facebook.com/HighCouncilofJusticeofGeorgia/
21 Judges Appointed for Lifetime Tenure

22/05/2024
The High Council of Justice (HCoJ) unanimously appointed 21 new judges on May 21 who will serve until retirement following a three-year probationary period.

Appellate and City Court judges are appointed for three years before being appointed for life. Before the end of this period, the HCoJ decides whether or not to appoint them for life.

The newly appointed judges will serve in the Tbilisi City Court and the regional district courts of Zugdidi, Poti, Ozurgeti, Gori and Akhaltsikhe.

