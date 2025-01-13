Judges’ Corporate Event Met With Public Backlash, Several Protesters Arrested

Tensions have flared near the “Babilo” restaurant in Tbilisi, where judges were holding a corporate event today, January 12. As they started to arrive at around 3 p.m. they were met by angry protesters, including family members of people arrested during pro-European protests. Police, including MIA’s Special Tasks Department representatives, was mobilized near the restaurant. A water cannon was also brought to the scene. In the evening, as some of the judges started leaving the restaurant under police escort, some protesters were arrested. The Interior Ministry has not yet said how many people have been detained or on what charges.

The corporate event followed the recent decisions by two judges on January 10 and 11 to remand a total of 19 people arrested during the protests in custody, which caused an outcry and backlash against the judiciary, which is widely believed to be under the full control of the ruling Georgian Dream party. Several judges of the so-called “judicial clan”, including Levan Murusidze, sanctioned by the US, Estonia, Lithuania and other countries, attended the event.

“A corrupt judiciary undermines democracy and violates human rights,” reads a banner that protesters held at the entrance to the restaurant.” “Judges everywhere, justice nowhere,” the protesters chanted. Some judges had to enter the restaurant through the back door. Protesters shouted at them, “Slaves!” Among the judges present at the corporate event was Levan Murusidze, a U.S.-sanctioned member of the High Council of Justice.

“Yesterday they did the show [in court] and today they are partying. How can they look their children in the eye? Shame on every judge,” the mother of imprisoned Zviad Tsetskhladze told journalists.

A few judges who left the event earlier had to be escorted out by the police. Some protesters threw eggs at them. Police arrested several people at the scene, but the exact number is not yet known.

A judge pelted with eggs as he left a restaurant; Photo: Guram Muradov A judge leaves restaurant with police escort; Photo: Guram Muradov

Police detain a citizen during a protest near the Babilo restaurant on January 12; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Other judges left the restaurant around midnight after heavy police, including riot police, arrived on the scene. They left the restaurant through a police cordon and were put on a bus specially brought to the venue.

At midnight the protesters and the police were still on the site.

More to follow…