Ombudsman: Signs of Attacks on Demonstrators Based on Political, Personal Views

On May 13, the Public Defender of Georgia issued a statement on the results of visits to the persons arrested at the rallies against the Foreign Agents bill, including the data on the alleged excessive force and improper treatment applied to them by law enforcement officers.

“It is noteworthy that in the facts of attacks on representatives of opposition parties, journalists and participants of the rally there are signs of persecution of people on the basis of political [views], activity and opinion, which categorically contradicts the individual rights of people guaranteed by the Constitution and international acts, as well as the basic principles of a democratic society and rule of law,” – notes the Public Defender.

The Public Defender announces that it has applied to the Special Investigation Service with a request for a timely and effective investigation of the attacks on opposition members, activists, journalists and citizens protesting against the draft law. The PD Office has also requested the investigation of the fact of the possible ambush and interference in the activities of the camera crew of TV Pirveli.

