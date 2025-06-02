Public Defender Says FARA Not Inherently “Undemocratic”, Will Monitor Its Applicaiton

Public Defender Levan Ioseliani said the recently enacted Georgian version of the U.S. Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) can’t be regarded as inherently undemocratic since it’s “American,” but promised to monitor the law’s implementation for possible abuse.

“The legislation itself is American and, therefore, in my opinion, talking about its undemocratic nature is excessive,” Ioseliani told Georgian Public Broadcaster on June 2. “However […] we will observe whether the implementation of this legislation in Georgia will cause restrictions or human rights issues for those subjects to whom this law applies.”

The public defender recalled the lack of strict enforcement of another foreign agents law, “Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence”, adopted last spring. He said that expectations over this legislation enforcement “were significantly exaggerated.”

The Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), adopted by Georgian Dream’s one-party parliament this spring, took effect on May 31. The ambiguous legislation requires individuals qualified as “foreign principal’s agents” to register in the respective FARA registry. The law provides for criminal liability, including imprisonment and/or a fine, for noncompliance.

This is the third foreign agents law initiated by the Georgian Dream party in three years and the second to become law. It will remain in effect alongside last year’s “Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence,” which has yet to be strictly enforced. Critics are concerned that, since the Georgian FARA lacks the interpretive precedents of U.S. common law, it might be applied selectively against groups typically exempted in the American context, such as independent media outlets, watchdog groups, and individuals critical of the authorities.

