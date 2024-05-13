MEPs Ask HR/VP Borrell for Targeted Sanctions Against MPs if Agents’ Law Adopted

On May 13, four MEPs wrote a letter to the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, asking him to prepare “targeted sanctions against those in Georgia who are steering the country away from its European future.” They also asked whether the HR/VP plans to press for the EU to suspend all high-level engagement with the Georgian government and to summon the Georgian Ambassador to express the EU’s condemnation if the law is passed.

The MEPs ask HR/VP Borrell whether, in view of the events that took place during the dispersal of the May 12-13 rally and the expected rapid adoption of the Foreign Agents Law by the Georgian Dream Party, he will propose immediate targeted restrictive measures against GD Honorary Chairman Ivanishvili, Prime Minister Kobakhidze, and Parliament Speaker Papuashvili, as well as against any MPs who vote in favor of the bill, and of overriding a potential veto of the bill by the President of Georgia, to take effect immediately upon the final binding vote.

They also ask whether the HR/VP and the Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement will instruct the EEAS and DG NEAR to suspend any high-level engagement with the Georgian government that does not aim to repeal the law, “including by redirecting financial assistance to strengthen Georgia’s civil society, and to refrain from opening EU accession negotiations as long as the law is in force”.

Finally, they ask whether the HR/VP will commit to “summoning, upon adoption of the law, the Ambassador of Georgia to the EU in order to express the EU’s condemnation” and convey his intention to take the above measures, as well as whether will recalling the EU Ambassador for consultations be considered.

Signatories of the letter: MEP Thijs Reuten, MEP Viola von Cramon-Taubadel, MEP Petras Auštrevičius, and MEP Miriam Lexmann.

