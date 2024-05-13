Photo Story | Ongoing Protest and Sit-in against Agents Bill at Parliament

At 22:00 on May 12, protesters gathered again at the Rustaveli avenue to hold an all-night sit-in at the Parliament of Georgia as the ruling Georgian Dream party plans to push through the Foreign Agents law in its third Committee hearing on May 13, despite the unprecedented domestic and international pressure.

The protesters are planning to stay, in spite of the rainy and windy weather, through the night and till the morning when the ruling party MPs are expected to arrive for the Committee hearing scheduled for 9 AM.

More to Follow…

People gather at the protest which promises to be an all-night sit-in; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

People gather for the all-night sit-in; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Generations come together against Foreign Agents Bill; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Generations come together against Foreign Agents Bill; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Police guard the Parliament entrances; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

“Here we write friends who would have been with us in the fight for freedom,” the

“Hey Mamuka, could you also count my credits?” a protester’s sign mocking the leader of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Mamuka Mdinaradze, who consistently underestimates the number of protesters rallying against the Foreign Agents Law; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Volunteers are distributing food and other essential supplies in a show of solidarity; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Protesters with the EU and Georgian Flags heading towards Parliament from Freedom Square side; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Water cannons wait for their call on Freedom Square, a few minutes walk from the Parliament of Georgia/Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge