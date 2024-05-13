News
Photo Story | Ongoing Protest and Sit-in against Agents Bill at Parliament
At 22:00 on May 12, protesters gathered again at the Rustaveli avenue to hold an all-night sit-in at the Parliament of Georgia as the ruling Georgian Dream party plans to push through the Foreign Agents law in its third Committee hearing on May 13, despite the unprecedented domestic and international pressure.
The protesters are planning to stay, in spite of the rainy and windy weather, through the night and till the morning when the ruling party MPs are expected to arrive for the Committee hearing scheduled for 9 AM.
More to Follow…