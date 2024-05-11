TSU Students Announce Academic Boycott over Foreign Agents’ Law

A part of the students of Tbilisi State University announced the boycott of the academic process and said that they will refuse to enter the lecture halls from Monday, May 13. The students of TSU call upon their lecturers and students of other universities to go on strike and stop the academic process.

In the statement announcing the boycott decision, the students note that “the unlawful and brutal attacks on peaceful demonstrations in the streets of Tbilisi have taken on a permanent and serious nature in recent weeks. The government has hired thugs to attack and maim political opponents near their own homes. They are inciting terror against anyone who disagrees with the regime and Russian policy.” The students note that “today it’s not only about protecting the European future, which we’ve never been so close to losing,” but also about countering the “dictatorial processes” in the country.

They note that “it is no longer enough just to stand at the rallies and protest” saying that the developments make it impossible for them “to sit quietly in the auditoriums.”

Announcing that they decided not to enter the auditoriums from Monday they say that they will stand at Rustaveli Avenue instead at 9 o’clock in the morning and will protest “against the attempt to legalize the current Putinist dictatorship in the country.”

Stating that thousands of students “stand behind them and will not give up the freedom of our country and its European future- the rights guaranteed by the Constitution” the TSU students call on their lecturers, as well as students of other universities, to make a right decision, announce a general strike and to stand with them on Rustaveli Avenue.