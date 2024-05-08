Speaker Announces Launch of Incriminating Database on Opponents

At a briefing on May 8, Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili addressed the ongoing protests against the Foreign Agents Law and announced that the Political Council of Georgian Dream has decided to create a database containing information on all individuals “who are involved in violence, blackmail, threats and other illegal acts, threats and blackmail”, or “who publicly endorse these actions.”

Papuashvili stated that “the state has a responsibility to confront, in accordance with legal principles, any violence and lawlessness that has nothing to do with peaceful protest, assembly and expression.” He accused the “radical opposition” and “violent youth groups” gathered around them” who act according to the “Akerman and Canvas guidelines” in “regularly resorting to violence, stirring up hatred and promoting hostile rhetoric”.

He said that “in recent weeks, the public has seen the violent storming of the Parliament building, attacks on law enforcement officers, illegal restrictions on the movement of citizens and physical and verbal violence against disaffected citizens, as well as threats and blackmail against artists, sportsmen, politicians and other prominent public figures and their families.”

Noting that the GD “has a responsibility to protect the legitimate interests of citizens, law-enforcers and prominent members of the society” Papuashvili announced about the launch of the “database” which will be hosted by a special website and will be “public and transparent”. He also announced that “all measures will be taken within the framework of the Constitution and the law so that violations of the law, violence and threats against these persons will not remain without a response from the state or society.”

Papuashvili concluded by saying that the “law on transparency” will make a “significant contribution to ensuring long-term peace and tranquility in Georgia, and accordingly, the so-called in depolarization, which is one of the main demands of the European Union towards Georgia.”

Also Read: