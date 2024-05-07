Sweden’s Minister for International Development Cooperation Visits Georgia

Johan Forssell, the Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation, is visiting Georgia. On May 7, he met with Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, PM Irakli Kobakhidze and representatives of the opposition. The Minister is also scheduled to have a discussion with CSOs.

Speaking to journalists ahead of the meeting with the opposition, Minister Forssell, underlined that ongoing political developments related to the foreign agents law will be the main topic of his discussions in Georgia. He stressed the EU’s position that the foreign agents law is not in line with the EU’s requirements. He also said that Georgia’s partners will continue and intensify their support for reforms and local civil society organizations.

Speaking after the meeting with Minister Forssell, opposition politicians Zurab Japaridze (Girchi-More Freedom) and Ana Buchukuri (For Georgia) said the key takeaway was that if Georgia adopts the law, “it will not take any further step towards the EU”.

Minister Forssell then met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. During the meeting, the sides discussed bilateral relations between Georgia and Sweden. They also discussed the foreign agents’ law. According to the official press release of the government administration, PM Kobakhidze stressed that “the draft law is aimed at non-governmental organizations and relevant media to present once a year the financial statements that will support the strengthening of Georgia’s state sovereignty.” The sides also discussed security challenges in the region and Georgia’s EU integration process, including “the Georgian government’s efforts” and the importance of support from the country’s Western partners.

