Another Georgian Fighter Killed in Ukraine

Another Georgian fighter, Tengiz Chania, was killed while fighting in Ukraine, the Georgian Foreign Ministry confirmed to Civil.ge on March 23.

Tengiz Chania; source: Davit Katsarava

According to local media, a 48-year-old fighter was killed by a Russian shell explosion near the Ukrainian city of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region.

Tengiz Chania was an internally displaced person from the Russian-occupied Georgia’s region of Abkhazia. He fought in the war in Abkhazia (1992-1993) and in the Russia-Georgia war (2008). He was a former employee of the Intelligence Department of the Ministry of Defense of Georgia and the Second Department of Special Tasks of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. According to the media, he has been fighting in Ukraine since the very beginning of Russia’s war of aggression against the country. He fought in the third combat brigade of “Azov”.

The latest casualty brings to 47 the unofficial number of Georgian citizens who have died fighting in Ukraine since Russian invasion on February 24.

