Protests against the foreign agents’ law continue in Tbilisi despite the Easter holidays. On May 3, Orthodox Good Friday, protesters gathered for the protest near the Tbilisi’s Paragraph Hotel where a conference and a scheduled reception of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) was taking place. Tbilisi is hosting ADB’s annual meeting on May 2-5, and protesters hoped to rally international support against the law’s adoption. As more people came, protesters eventually also blocked the nearby road.

Later, the large group of demonstrators marched to the Georgian Dream headquarters, which was habitually heavily guarded by police. After a short break, the protesters walked on, returning to Rustaveli Avenue by midnight. On the occasion of Good Friday, a part of the marchers went to the Kashveti Church, located opposite the Parliament building, where they prayed and lit candles.

Protest rally at Tbilisi’s Paragraph hotel hosting ADB event, May 3, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Alexander Pushkin statue covered in Georgian flag, protest rally at Tbilisi’s Paragraph hotel hosting ADB event, May 3, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Protesters against foreign agents law pray in Kashveti church on Good Friday, May 3-4, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

